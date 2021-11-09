Kundali Bhagya 9 November 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Inquires About Prithvi's Bail

Kundali Bhagya 9 November 2021 episode begins with Karan asking Preeta what was she talking to Sherlyn to which she makes an excuse. They both then confess how much they missed each other while Karan asks her for a Diwali gift. Preeta then gives a peck on his cheek and leaves. Meanwhile, Kareena arrives and asks Preeta about breakfast to which Girish informs that it is ready. Rishabh then arrives and meets Pihu while Rakhi asks Karan to get the ingredients for the puja. Rishabh tells Pihu that he missed her to which she says that she missed him as well. later on, as Preeta decides to make rangoli, Sherlyn arrives from her house. She then informs everyone that her mother is doing fine and apologises to Rishabh for not being able to meet him in jail.

Sherlyn then calls Prithvi's lawyer to ask how can he get bail but Rishabh overhears her conversation and asks why is she talking to Prithvi's lawyer. Sherlyn hen says that she just wanted to confirm that Prithvi doesn't come out of jail at any cost. Rishabh then thinks that he cannot trust her again and warns her that he will not spare her if he learns that she is lying. As Rishabh leaves, Sherlyn thinks that she needs to meet Prithvi today in jail. On the other hand, Srishti arrives at the Luthra house and gets chocolates for Pihu. She then helps Preeta in making rangoli.

Sonakshi then arrives and ruins the rangoli by stepping over it. She then tells Pihu that she missed her but Pihu says that she didn't miss her and accuses her of ruining the rangoli. Sonakshi then apologises to her and Preeta and says that she will help her. Karan then calls Preet to the room and complains that she is not spending time with him. He then gives her the Diwali gift and asks her to wear the dress. Karan then asks her for the return gift to which she kisses him on the cheek and says that this is his gift for Diwali. Sonakshi sees them together and decides to do something about it. meanwhile, Rishabh sends Sameer and Srishti for shopping while Sonakshi replaces Preeta's gift.

