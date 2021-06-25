"Rishi Ji Will Always Be My Forever Love", Says 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya has revealed how she energises herself each day even after having to deal with hectic schedules. Currently, the show has brought forth multiple challenges to her character Dr Preetha Luthra. With Karan and Preetha having to deal with the murder mystery in their lives, the plot twists have managed to entertain the show's viewers. Preetha, on the other hand, has one major problem at hand as she needs to prove her husband innocent before he gets wrongfully convicted. This has left Arya with the responsibility to bring out the best from her character.

So, how does Shraddha Arya deal with the major developments in her Kundali Bhagya character and work around the clock? She says that she listens to some of the late actor Rishi Kapoor's famous Bollywood songs. In a media statement, she revealed that she has been a major fan of the actor ever since she was a little girl.

Shraddha Arya reveals how she refreshes herself after a busy day

"I have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. I believe that a lot of respect and love that I have for him stems from my mother’s love towards Rishi Ji. I remember she used to often hum the songs along with me that were played on the radio or TV and that’s how I began listening to his songs too." She even mentioned two of her favourite songs from Rishi Kapoor's famous movies.

"Two of my most favourite songs of Rishi ji are Sagar Jaisi Ankhon Wali from the film Saagar, and Main Shayar To Nahin from Bobby. Even some of his other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all-time favourites, and I can watch these films anytime, anywhere. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi Ji’s melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day", she informed. Further, she called Rishi Kapoor her forever love and crush. "He will always be in our hearts," she said.

Kundali Bhagya cast features Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Jouri, Sanjay Gagnani, Anjum Faikh, etc. Dhoopar plays the lead role as Karan Luthra, Preetha's husband. Currently, on the show, Preetha and Karan must tackle their latest hurdle. Either they must find a way to prove Karan innocent and escape from the police or get separated from each other again.

Image: Shraddha Arya and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

