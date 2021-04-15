'Kundali Bhagya' April 15, 2021 Written Update: Karan Fails To Bail Preeta Out

The Kundali Bhagya April 15 episode starts outside the police station, where Srishty tries to stop Sarla from going to the Luthra house. Heartbroken Sarla explains to Srishty how the Luthras are wrong if they are not willing to support a jailed Preeta. However, Srishty stands strong on her grounds and tells how Preeta is tensed as Sarla's Luthra house visit can create a fuss. Sarla nods but vows to get Preeta out of the jail at any cost. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 15 episode.

Kundali Bhagya April 15, 2021 written update

Mahesh witnesses Rakhi's emotional breakdown

In Luthra house, Mahesh confronts Rakhi and comforts her. In an emotional breakdown, Rakhi requests her to shoulder the responsibilities. On this, Mahesh calms her down and assures her that he will handle everything. Meanwhile, Kareena suddenly comes and asks Mahesh if he is going to meet Preeta. As Mahesh lies to her, Kareena starts mocking Preeta and leaves after a while.

Mahesh changes Rakhi's perspective

As Kareena leaves, Rakhi requests Mahesh to talk to Karan about Preeta. Then, Mahesh reveals to her that Karan is hurt as Preeta did not tell him about the hotel incident, however, he is putting efforts to bail her out. Mahesh tells her that Karan has taken the number of the lawyer from him. Rakhi gets relief.

ACP gives an open challenge

As the episode progresses further, in the police station, Karan gets mad when his lawyer fails to bail Preeta out. As furious Karan leaves, ACP Bindra confronts Karan's lawyer. Bindra recalls how the same lawyer had helped a murderer in the previous case. However, ACP promises him that this time he will not let him win again.

Srishty confronts Karan

On the other side, outside Luthra house, Srishty meets Sammy and the latter comforts her. As Karan passes by them, Srishty confronts him. She requests him to go and meet jailed Preeta to cheer her up. However, furious Karan denies it and leaves in his car. Emotional Srishty breaks down while Sammy comforts her and assures that Karan will support Preeta.

Preeta receives a token of Karan's love

Meanwhile, a lady constable gives refreshment to Preeta and the latter realises that Karan has sent it for her. On the other hand, Suresh informs Pammi that someone broke the injection he had taken from Sherlyn. Later, at the dinner table, Rakhi, Suresh and Kritika refuse to have dinner while Kareena and Pammi continue.