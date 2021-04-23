Last Updated:

'Kundali Bhagya' April 23, 2021 Written Update: Kritika Reveals Akshay's Truth To Luthras

'Kundali Bhagya' is a television daily soap that airs on Zee TV & produced by Balaji Telefilms. Read on for Kundali Bhagya 23 April 2021 written update.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn asks Sarla to leave the Luthra family home as soon as she arrives. Sarla is insulted by Kareena who later asks Sherlyn to throw her out. Rakhi tries to maintain peace between the two but Kareena keeps accusing Preetha of murder with Sarla opposing her claims. Meanwhile, on her way to meet the blackmailer, Mahira runs into Prithvi which results in their phones falling down. Her phone is picked up by Srishti and she snoops around her messages. While Srishti is doing so, Mahira and Prithvi are searching for her phone.

In the Luthra house, Sarla tells Kareena that Preetha is suffering because of Kritka who agrees with her. Preetha who is in a prison cell gets a surprise visit by Mahesh who assures that he will make sure that nothing happens to her. Let's find out what happens in the Kundali Bhagya latest episode that will air on April 23.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A look at Kundali Bhagya written update April 23 episode

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Srishti and Sameer learn about the blackmail

The Kundali Bhagya April 23 episode starts with Srishti finding out about the blackmailer after going through Mahira's messages. She shares it with Sameer and they both follow Prithvi and Mahira who are in a rush to meet the blackmailer. After getting what they want they leave the phone there which is then picked by Mahira. Preetha who is in prison for murder gets assurance from a lady constable who tells her that things will be alright and she will soon receive bail. Preetha starts remembering Karan and reminisces a sweet moment with him.

Sarla asks Kritka to reveal the entire truth

While Prithvi is walking, Mahira tells him that their mobile was exchanged and it was his phone that was with her and her phone is with him. Prithvi is shocked when he sees that his phone was unlocked and gets upset with Mahira thinking that she must have snooped in to read his messages. Meanwhile, in the Luthra house, Kritika is upset with Kareena's accusations against Preetha and reveals that the latter is suffering because of Kareena. While Kareena and Karan look perplexed, Sarla says that she has a hint about what Kritika is referring to and asks Kritika to tell the truth.

Kritika Reveals about Akshay blackmailing her

The Kundali Bhagya latest episode takes a turn with Kritka revealing to the Luthra's that Akshay has been blackmailing her and was threatening to hurt her. Karan is shocked when he finds out that Preetha knew about it and had gone to confront Akshay to support Kritika. The episode ends with Kritika explaining that Preetha only attacked Akshay after he started molesting her. 

