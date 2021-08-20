'Kundali Bhagya' August 20, 2021 Written Update: Sonakshi Stays Silent After Being Accused

Kundali Bhagya August 20, 2021: The episode begins with Shrikant revealing Karan’s name as the father of Sonakshi’s daughter when Karan shuts them down. Karan says that Shrikant is playing a game against him and Rajat tells Sonakshi that he has finally caught her lie and even her father has been exposed. Rajat then tells Sonakshi to accept that the father of her baby is Karan but she does not answer and runs to her room.

Rajat and his family insult Sonakshi

Even Archala insults Sonakshi as well as the Luthras and says that she is a liar. Karan then tells Shrikant not to play any dirty games with them if they don’t want to get this wedding done. Shrikant then says that Sonakshi brought so much disgrace to their family that he is glad that he at least made an attempt to inquire about Sonakshi’s past. Archala feels insulted by this. Shrikant then asks Karan to accept the fact that he got married to Sonakshi and they have a daughter together. Shrikant even accuses him of exploiting their relationship while Karan lashes out at him and tells him to shut up.

Karan defends himself

Karan then tells everyone that he is a state-level cricket champion and was focused on his career rather than roaming around with girls. He even clarifies that Sonakshi is just his good friend and nothing else but gets a taunt from Shrikant. Karan then says that if he and Sonakshi had a baby, the media would’ve exposed it by now because he has been a celebrity since then. Shrikant still forces Karan to accept the truth while Preeta stands in support of Karan. She even says that nobody can ever prove him wrong in front of her. Shrikant then says that maybe they never got married and their baby was born out of wedlock. Srishti then lashes out at Shrikant but gets insulted by Archala.

Sonakshi attempts suicide

As everyone continues arguing with each other, Preeta reminds them that Sonakshi went to her room and has locked herself. Sonakshi then tries to attempt suicide but Karan manages to save her. Kritika then tells Sonakshi that she should answer Rajat and she even gives an example of her husband, Prithvi who stood by her side when Akshay cheated on her. Srishti then justifies Sonakshi's past and says that if everything is true, she did not do anything wrong by giving birth to a baby.

