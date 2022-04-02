'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar & Wife Vinny Arora Announce Pregnancy; See Post

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora have announced that they are expecting their first child. This came to cognizance after the Kundali Bhagya fame took to his official Instagram handle and shared some mushy yet dreamy pictures with his wife. From Kriti Kelkar to Shraddha Aarya, many celebs took to the comment section to congratulate the beautiful couple.

Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a couple of pictures with his wife Vinny Arora. The duo is seen in all smiles as they announced their pregnancy on the photo-blogging site. The Kundali Bhagya star wrote in the caption, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle in August 2022." The couple even revealed the delivery date, which is August 2022. Well, Vinny looked stunning in a white coloured sheer co-ord set while Dhoopar looked uber-cool in a blue vest and basketball shorts.

The first pic sees the couple sharing a lip lock and the mom-to-be is seen holding the pictures of her sonography. The second picture features Dheeraj holding Vinny from the back as they pose for the camera in all smiles. Not only fans but many Television celebs took to the comment section and reacted to the wonderful news that the couple shared via Instagram.

Celebrities congratulate the couple

Charu Asopa, who was recently blessed with a baby girl commented, "What ??? So so Happy u too from tiny little monsters came to my life decades back as kids urself and now mommy papa @dheerajdhoopar @vinnyaroradhoopar so happy." Kishwer Merchant wrote, "I had a feeling, don’t know why .. congratulations same month btw." Shraddha Aarya even commented, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!" and Kriti Kelkar also congratulated the couple.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and instantly fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for seven years. On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kundali Bhagya', also starring Shraddha Arya in the lead role. He plays Karan Luthra in the hit show.

Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar