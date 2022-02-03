As Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television, the cast members of the show have also been gaining a massive fan following over time.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, one of the lead cast members, recently opened up about how TV shouldn't be looked down upon as compared to other mediums. He even talked about how the TV actors cater to a bigger audience that was not possible for any other medium.

Dheeraj Dhoopar wants the TV fraternity to stand up for their medium

According to Hindustan Times, Dheeraj Dhoopar talked about how he will never forget his roots even after entering the digital space amidst the OTT boom in the country. He even expressed his grief at how people from the fraternity mocked the quality of the TV content despite standing up for it. He further admitted that though there was definitely scope for improvement content-wise but at the end of the day, it was business. Dheeraj Dhoopar also revealed that it was all unpredictable on television because if a show doesn't work, it can be shut down in three months and on the other hand, if it becomes a hit, it might run for years.

"It is all unpredictable. Sometimes, what happens is you try to show good content and if it doesn’t work, you shut the show down in three months. On the other hand, sometimes, you show some average content and it becomes a superhit, running for years. So, there’s not a rule, no formula to make it a hit. People are experimenting. TV has great artistes, directors and creative teams," he stated.

Furthermore, he even talked about how TV catered to a bigger audience than films or OTT and confessed how he always felt that TV actors should get equal respect as their film counterparts. Stating further, he revealed how they shoot on a daily basis and perform live on set without rehearsals. While clarifying that he was not taking away from films, he mentioned that the film actors were equally talented but the TV stars were too hardworking. He said, "I always feel TV actors should get equal respect as their film counterpart, I always stand for that. We shoot on a daily basis, the duration of a film every third day. We perform live on set without rehearsals. I am not taking away from films, they (film actors) are equally hard working and talented. Hats off to them, but we are also hard working.”

Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar