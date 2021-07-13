'Kundali Bhagya' July 13, 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Exposes Mahira In Front Of Luthras

Kundali Bhagya July 13 episode begins with Prithvi exposing Mahira and telling everyone that she pushed Sherlyn towards the truck. As the family stands in shock, he asks everyone whether they want to know the reason behind Mahira trying to kill the baby. Rakhi then says that Mahira and Sherlyn are so close so it is difficult to believe that Mahira could do this. Rishabh then intervenes and asks Prithvi if he is sure of what he is claiming and threatens him that he won’t spare him if this turns out to be a lie.

Kundali Bhagya July 13, 2021 written update:

Mahira tries to reveal Prithvi and Sherlyn’s affair details

As Prithvi and Rishabh talk to each other, Mahira tries to tell everyone about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s affair to which Prithvi says that she is just trying to manipulate everyone. Prithvi further clarifies her relation with Sherlyn and recalls how he saved her when she was having breathing issues and adds that they are just friends. He then says that he has solid proof against her that will convince everyone that it was Mahira who tried to kill Sherlyn.

Prithvi shows the CCTV footage

As Prithvi gets his laptop and shows the footage to everyone, the family gets shocked and swamp Mahira with their questions. She then justifies that it is not her fault and it is all Prithvi’s plan to throw her out of this house as she knew his secrets. As she continues to talk, Rakhi steps ahead and slaps her. The family then begins to link everything and realise that after Karan got married, Mahira warned everyone that she will take revenge. While everyone cry about the baby’s loss, Rishabh tells Mahira to leave the house immediately.

Mahira tries to convince Karan but fails

Mahira then goes to Karan and asks him to believe her as she is her childhood friend to which Karan says that he has seen everything in the CCTV footage. Even Sarla tells everyone that Mahira came as a guest and it is not suitable for a guest to live here for so long to which Mahira yells at her for interfering. Karan then slams her by saying that Sarla is his mother and she has the right to speak.

Mahira threatens to come back

As the family commands her to leave the house, Mahira meets Preeta and taunts her to which she says that she has no time to fight and says that she is confused why Prithvi and Sherlyn turned against her. Later, Mahira leaves the house when Prithvi comes and made her recall that he will ruin her life. She then leaves thinking that it is not over and she will take revenge from Sherlyn and Prithvi and then target Preeta.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.