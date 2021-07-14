Kundali Bhagya July 14, 2021 Written Update: Preeta And Srishti Heave A Sigh Of Relief

Kundali Bhagya July 14 episode begins with Preeta and Srishti talking to each other about Mahira, Prithvi and Sherlyn’s bonding. They also feel relaxed to know that Mahira is out of the house and finally her chapter is closed. Srishti further asks Preeta why would Prithvi expose Mahira as they were good friends. She then tells her that they can finally focus on their first mission.

Preeta and Srishti get back to their first mission

As Preeta and Srishti discuss the latest drama in the house, they decide to go back to fulfilling their first mission, which is Prithvi. As Preeta gets confused, Srishti explains that they need to expose Prithvi because if he gets married to Kritika, he will ruin everyone’s life. Preeta then responds that she does not want to indulge in any fight with Prithvi and Sherlyn as they always outsmart her and create problems for her. She then tells that she has now left everything on God and advises Srishti not to do anything.

Preeta decides to look after her family

Preeta further states that she will only focus on her family’s happiness and reminds Srishti of the time when they tried exposing Prithvi and others. Later, Preeta gets the invitation cards to Dadi who then hands them over to Snajan and Sarla and urges them to attend the wedding. Meanwhile, Rishabh sits alone in sadness when Karan goes up to him and asks what happened. He then tells him that though he feels bad for Sherlyn he did not experience any fatherly emotions of losing his unborn child.

Prithvi meets Sherlyn

Prithvi visits Sherlyn while she is n her room and says that he has proved how much he loves her. She then says that she has realised that their hearts are still connected despite being married to different people. As they talk to each other, Kritika arrives but Prithvi manages to escape the room without being noticed. She then consoles her for whatever happened and assures her that they are praying for her.

Rakhi feels guilty

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Preeta talk to each other about Mahira’s incident. Rakhi then apologises to Preeta that even after knowing Mahira’s plan to create differences between her and Karan, she let her stay. They then discuss how Kritika and Prithvi’s wedding will finally get back all the happiness of the family while Kritika overhears them with tears in her eyes.

