Kundali Bhagya July 24, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Breaks Up With Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, and features Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Manit Joura in lead roles. The show revolves around the life of the Luthra family and the daily drama they unwittingly become a part of. Kundali Bhagya latest episode shows Sherlyn and her jealousy, when Preeta receives some good news.

Kundali Bhagya July 24 update

Kundali Bhagya's latest episode begins with Sherlyn, who gets hyper after finding out that Prithvi was the one who alerted Kritika about her plans against Preeta. Disappointed, she thinks about how she never imagined that Prithvi would betray her this way, but knows that Prithvi has always had a soft corner for Preeta. She also regrets telling Prithvi her true feelings about Preeta and calls him.

Prithvi ignores her calls in order to save himself from her anger, however, Sherlyn calls him until he answers. She then loses her temper, as expected, and yells at him for telling Kritika the truth about her plans for Preeta and her babies. She also tells him how unhappy she is because of the fact that Preeta will soon give birth to twins, and tells him that she will kill them before they are born.

When Prithvi tries to calm her down, Sherlyn tells him that he has chosen his side and it's not hers. She tells him that he has proved he is Kritika's husband since all he cares about is Preeta and the Luthras. Sherlyn breaks up with Prithvi over his deception, who struggles to tell her that he doesn't care about the Luthras, but only Preeta.

Sherlyn breaks up with Prithvi and tells him that he is Kritika's husband and she is Rishabh's wife, and that they must respect these boundaries now. Prithvi tries to calm her down, however, not only does she not listen to him, but she also tells him that he has failed her. On the other hand, Preeta learns the shocking truth about Sherlyn.

Preeta loses her temper when she sees Sherlyn pretending to be happy for her, and pulls her to a corner. She warns her in private that she knows all about the plans she had for her babies, and blackmails her to tell the family who would throw her out. Sherlyn then pretends to apologize in order to stop Preeta from revealing the truth to everyone. However, once alone, Sherlyn still seems pretty adamant about her intentions to kill Preeta's unborn children.

IMAGE - KUNDALIBHAGYAZEE5_CLUB INSTA

