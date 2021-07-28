Kundali Bhagya July 28, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Learns Shocking Truth About Pregnancy

Kundali Bhagya July 28: The episode begins with Preeta speaking to her doctor about how her family learnt about her pregnancy and even predicted that she will be giving birth to twins. The doctor then replies that it is all wrong and reveals that she is not pregnant. On hearing this, Preeta gets shocked and begins to cry and later, the doctor also reveals that since she has some complications, she will have difficulty conceiving a baby in future.

Preeta breaks into tears

As the doctor reveals the truth to Preeta, she and breaks into tears. She also informs her that she confirmed her pregnancy by using a test kit to which the doctor says that there are rare chances when the test results are not accurate. Preeta further asks her to perform the test again but the doctor denies and tries to calm her down. She then thinks about how will she disclose this shocking news in front of the family.

Family preps for the wedding in Lonavala

Meanwhile, Karan does preparations for the trip and asks Sherlyn about Preeta to which she says that she will be coming with him. As Karan waits for Preeta to reach home, he teases Kritika for getting a huge bag for the trip. Sonakshi then calls Karan to know that they were coming to Lonavala and urges him to come soon. After a while, Preeta returns from the hospital with a heavy heart while everyone feels happy to have her back. Rakhi then calls her to the baby’s room while it becomes difficult for her to keep the pregnancy news to herself. Rakhi even shares Karan’s childhood instances with her after which it becomes difficult for Preeta to control her emotions and she breaks into tears.

Sherlyn yells at Prithvi

As Prithvi calls Sherlyn, she yells at him and tells him that she is happy with Rishabh. She also adds that their relationship got over right after he got married to Kritika. Preeta and Sameer listen to her as she speaks with Prithvi while the latter stands confused about what Sherlyn is talking about. Later, Preeta begins to cry in front of Karan to which he informs Rakhi about it. She then tells him that it is okay to have mood swings these days, Karan then promises Preeta he will always stay by her side and will never let her miss him.

