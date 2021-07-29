Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Avoids Revealing The Truth To Everyone

Kundali Bhagya July 29 episode begins with Srishti finding a picture of her and Preeta on her phone and misses her. She then talks while looking at her picture and says how it is weird to not have her around as she is married. She also says that since everything will change as she will be a mother soon and fears that Preeta may forget her. She then calls Sameer and reminds him to keep a check on Preeta and Sherlyn to which he assures her that he will not leave her sight.

Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2021, episode written update:

Dadi encourages everyone to enjoy Sonakshi’s wedding

As the family preps to go to Lonavala, Dadi tells everyone not to create any negativity at the wedding and enjoy with each other. Rakhi then tells her that they are already happy as Preeta gave them a reason to smile. Sameer then clicks a selfie with everyone after which they sit in the bus and leave. While everyone enjoys inside the bus, Preeta feels that she should reveal the bitter truth to everyone. As she stands up to speak to them, she falls but is saved by Karan.

Preeta decides to keep the truth to herself

As Preeta falls, Mahesh yells at the driver for rash driving to which Preeta says that it is her fault. Karina then asks her to be careful and tells her that Mahesh is just being protective of her as he recently overcame depression. Preeta then decides not to tell the truth to anyone otherwise Mahesh might fall into depression again. She then changes the topic and asks for water to which Sherlyn gets her lemonade saying it will be good for her. Meanwhile, Karina, Rakhi and Dadi discuss Sherlyn’s pregnancy and hope that Preeta too will become a mother soon.

Luthras arrive at Sonakshi’s wedding

On the other hand, Sonakshi informs her father about the arrival of the Luthra family to which he asks her about her guest list. She then reveals that since everything happened so quickly, she could not invite most of the guests. As the Luthras arrive at the venue, Sonakshi and her father welcome everyone. While Sonakshi’s father requests everyone to take a rest, she begins to argue with Karan. Meanwhile, Preeta is worried that she could not receive a chance, to tell the truth to Karan.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.