'Kundali Bhagya' June 14, 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Asks Karan To Make A Wise Choice

The Kundali Bhagya June 14 episode starts with Rakhi asking Pammi to stay silent while the police inspector comes there to inquire about Karan. Pammi tries to distract him while Srishty diffuses the situation. The cop informs about Karan's disappearance and everyone starts pretending that they are shocked. Amid that, Rakhi starts crying and blames the police for Karan's disappearance. The police feel assured that Karan did not return to his family and leave while promising that they will find Karan. Scroll down to read Kundali Bhagya written update for the June 14's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 14 2021 written update:

Preeta recreates an old memory

As the police leaves, Preeta and Karan come downstairs and the former tells Rakhi that she did wrong by not informing the police. Meanwhile, Rakhi defends her action. Amid their discussion, Karan decides to leave the house after learning about the inspector's visit. As he starts walking Srishty make him fall, however, Preeta saves him. Preeta recalls how Karan had once dropped her and she does the same to him.

Rakhi shocks everyone

The duo has fun banter and as Preea pulls Karan's leg, he video calls Rishabh for help. As a happy Rishabh questions Karan about his bail, Srishty lies that the police released him. However, Karan reveals the truth to Rishabh and the latter learns how Sammy and Srishty brought an unconscious Karan home from Mahesh. He starts scolding them for their action. Amid that, a furious Rakhi announces that she wants to divorce Mahesh and everyone stands shocked.

Karan gives his final decision

On the other hand, Prithvi rings the bell of Deepali's house while Kritika hides behind the door. As Deepali opens the door and greets Prithvi, Kritika gets shocked hearing Prithvi's voice. Back at the Luthra house, Karan diffuses the situation and reveals that Rakhi is emotionally blackmailing them.

A teary-eyed Rakhi says that she will keep Karan with her and after a while, disconnects the call. Then, Rishabh makes a voice call to Karan and suggests that the latter surrender himself to the police. The episode ends with Karan announcing that he will stay at home while Rakhi takes him to his room.

