'Kundali Bhagya' June 21, 2021 Written Update: A Cunning Sherlyn Fools Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya June 21 episode starts with Sherlyn gingerly walking into Rakhi's room and after assuring that no one is inside, she starts looking for the key to the locker. As Sherlyn accidentally drops the box of medicine, Preeta gets suspicious. Sherlyn steals a few pieces of jewellery, however, before she can leave, Preeta comes in and confronts her. Sherlyn manages to hide her bag in the room and, after a spat with Preeta, leaves from there. She reaches her room and waits for a while for Preeta to leave Rakhi's room. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for June 21, 2021's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 21, 2021 written update:

As the episode progresses further, Preeta goes to her room and misses Karan while Sherlyn again sneaks into Rakhi's room to get her bag. Amid that, Megha calls her. An irritated Sherlyn manipulates Megha to meet her in the same hotel where Akshay was murdered. A hesitant Megha agrees. Later, Sherlyn calls a dealer to sell the jewellery.

The next day, a happy Preeta meets a jailed Karan and when the latter asks her the reason for her happiness. Preeta shares that she is having positive vibes that something good is going to happen soon. Later, she leaves. Back at the Luthra house, Sherlyn comes to her room with a bag and Prithvi also follows her.

He interrogates her and accuses her of stealing Rakhi's jewellery. Meanwhile, Prithvi tells her that Pammi is suspecting her and called Suresh to informs about the same. On the other hand, Sherlyn further adds that she had asked her jeweller to make the exact copies of the jewellery she had sold him. Sherlyn feels uneasy and Prithvi strictly asks her to give the money to Megha after some time.

Sherlyn requests him to hand over the money to Megha, however, he refuses as he already made a lunch plan with Kritika. A furious Sherlyn leaves to go to meet Megha while Prithvi tries to stop her but in vain. Later, Preeta and Srishty arrive at the same hotel and Srishty asks her to explain.

Preeta tells her that there is a possibility that someone from the hotel staff knows about Akshay's murder, but not coming forward fearing that they might get trapped in the investigation. They decide to go to the reception to check out the entries while Sherlyn meets Megha in the same room where Akshay was murdered. Sherlyn firmly tells Megha that she cannot take the money so easily and the latter stands shocked at the end of the episode.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.