Kundali Bhagya June 9 2021 Written Update: A Caring Rakhi Comforts Tensed Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya June 9 episode starts with the cop refusing to let Preeta and Sarla meet a jailed Karan while informing them that they are shifting him to another jail. As Sarla shows an obstinate refusal to leave without meeting Karan, the cop gets irked. Preeta diffuses the situation and manages to calm Sarla down. In the night, Sherlyn recalls Megha's threat and feels uneasy. Amid that, Rakhi comes and makes her feel comfortable. While Rakhi tells Sherlyn that she can sense that the latter is worried about something, Prithvi overhears their conversation. Read on the Kundali Bhagya written update for June 9's episode.

Kundali Bhagya June 9 2021 written update

Sherlyn gets motherly love from Rakhi

As the episode progresses further, Rakhi speculates that Sherlyn might be missing her mother and when she tries to call her, Sherlyn stops. Sherlyn makes an excuse that she needs to consult a doctor. Rakhi immediately calls the doctor and fixes Sherlyn's appointment for the next day. On the other hand, Srishty gets irked as Preeta informs her about the police station incident. After Sarla and Preeta calm down Srishty, she calls Sameer and asks him if he cares for her. As Sammy stands confused, Srishty asks him to meet her tomorrow.

Prithvi questions Sherlyn

Back in Sherlyn's room, Rakhi asks Sherlyn to relax and sleep. As Rakhi leaves from there, Prithvi comes and questions Sherlyn about her and Rakhi’s bond. She assures him that it was just a formality. As Prithvi reminds her that they are here to seek their revenge, Sherlyn tells him that she didn’t forget anything. She asks him to trust her as she has not forgotten what Rishabh did with them. Later, she asks him to accompany her to the hospital.

Sammy delays his plan for Kritika

The next day, Kritika talks to her doctor friend, the same who has given the appointment to Sherlyn. Rakhi requests Sammy to give his car to Kritika as she explains that Prithvi needs his car because he has to visit his mother. Sammy agrees to drop her and calls Srishty to informs her to wait for him saying that he will pick her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that no one should know that he is accompanying her to the hospital and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

