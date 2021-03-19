Kundali Bhagya March 22 Spoiler: Preeta To Lose Her Calm And Warn Prithvi

In Kundali Bhagya March 19 episode, Kareena narrates the entire situation of Prithvi in front of Ramona and then the latter goes to Kritika's room to get a lead about her daughter Mahira's whereabouts. Prithvi regrets beating Shubham. Ramona goes to Kritika's room and subtly pokes at her miseries, however, Rakhi diffuses the situation. When Sherlyn tries to leave the room, Kritika stops her and says Srishty has asked her to keep an eye on her.

Later on, Preeta, Shristy and Karan bring Shubham back to Luthra house. On his arrival, Prithvi gets scared. However, Shubham ends up supporting Prithvi's fake story. Preeta tries to cross-question him, but he says that he and his wife are now divorced. Shubham leaves the Luthra house saying he is emotionally disturbed. Prithvi humiliates Preeta and Srishty. Kritika agrees to marry Prithvi and Dadi asks to proceed with the engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sherlyn attempts to confront Srishty but fails to do so. After ringing in the ceremony, Kritika whispers to Prithvi that he has disappointed her. Kareena makes Prithvi stay at Luthra house. Later on, Mahira reveals to Prithvi that she helped him in this situation. She narrates the entire story to Prithvi and Sherlyn of how she managed to convince Shubham to change sides. She says she somehow escaped the Luthra house and paid him off with lots of money.

Kundali Bhagya March 22 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 22 episode, Preeta decides to threaten Prithvi, in order to save Kritika's life. Preeta says that this time Shubham saved Prithvi, but not again. She tells Prithvi that she knows he is hiding the truth about his marriage from everyone. Preeta goes on to tell Prithvi that she knows he is married and will soon figure out who he is married to. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sherlyn overhears Prithvi and Preeta's conversation. Preeta warns Prithvi that this time she will find out the truth and will give him no chance to make any move.