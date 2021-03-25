'Kundali Bhagya' March 26 Spoiler: Preeta Escapes From Akshay's Clutches

In Kundali Bhagya March 25 episode, Kritika leaves the Luthra house worried and recalls Akshay’s threat. She asks her driver to drive fast while Preeta follows her cab. Mahira follows Preeta assuming that she’s going on a date with Karan. When Preeta misses the restaurant gate, Mahira enters it to meet Karan. Prithvi meets Akshay and hands him money, for the job he has been assigned to do. Prithvi gives Akshay tips to become a villain but the latter seems more interested in the money he received. Akshay calls Kritika and warns her not to go for a smart move, or he might leak all her pictures.

Mahira meets Karan at the restaurant and she tells him she’s here to meet a friend. She insists Karan sit with her till Preeta comes and he agrees. Preeta meets Kritika and asks her about the problem she has been facing. Kritika gets emotional and reveals to Preeta that Akshay has been blackmailing her. Preeta starts abusing Akshay in front of Kritika and Kritika apologises to Preeta, for not believing in her before. Later, Preeta and Prithvi are about to bump into each other but the watchman of the hotel defuses the situation. As Akshay waits for Kritika, Preeta disguised as Kritika enters the hotel with her face covered.

'Kundali Bhagya' March 26 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 26 episode, Preeta enters Akshay's room, disguised as Kritika, but does not reveal her face. Akshay says he needs some other favours from Kritika, apart from the money she brought for him. He pulls her closer and Preeta slaps Akshay. Later, Akshay pulls the veil and it is revealed that Preeta has come to meet him, disguised as Kritika. Akshay starts misbehaving with Preeta and pushes her on the bed. Preeta finds a tray and bangs it on Akshay's head, which hurts him and helps her escape from there. Meanwhile, Karan gets a phone call which leaves him shocked.

