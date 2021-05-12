'Kundali Bhagya' May 12 Written Update: Pammi Swears To Teach Rakhi A Lesson

The Kundali Bhagya May 12 episode starts with Preeta revealing to Mahesh that Karan took the blame for her and the police arrested him while Pammi expects that Mahesh might throw Preeta out of the house. However, Mahesh comforts a teary-eyed Preeta and calms her down. Meanwhile, Suresh notices that Pammi is up to something to ruin the family's happiness. On the other hand, Srishty and Sammy recall the court incident and how Megha managed to escape from there. As Srishty constantly blames herself for being irresponsible, Sammy calms her down. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 12 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 12 May 2021 written update:

Suresh gives a firm warning to Pammi

Srishty calls Ruchika and the latter picks up the call but disconnects without saying anything. Srishty gets suspicious and asks Sammy to meet her the next day as she wants time to connect the dots and plan something. On the other hand, back at the home, Suresh meets Pammi and the latter expresses her disappointment with Rakhi and Mahesh favouring Preeta. However, Suresh firmly asks her to stay out of their matter. Pammi concludes by saying that she will teach a lesson to Rakhi.

Preeta expresses her gratitude

Meanwhile, Preeta recalls Pammi's taunts and how Rakhi supported her. Amid her thoughts, Rakhi crosses Preeta's way and the latter expresses her gratitude towards Rakhi and Mahesh. Preeta explains to Rakhi that she always missed being loved by a big family. But ever since she stepped into the Luthra house as their daughter-in-law, she has received a lot of love and ends up hugging Rakhi. On the other hand, Prithvi gets irritated seeing that Preeta is praising Karan. As the episode progresses further, Preeta informs Rakhi that she has to go to meet Karan.

Mahira suspects the changes in Sherlyn

Prithvi goes to meet Sherlyn in her room but cannot find her there. Later, he starts talking to himself and ends up figuring out that Sherlyn is up to something. Meanwhile, Mahira sees Sherlyn talking to Rishabh on call. After the call ends, Mahira stands shocked as Sherlyn takes Mahesh and Rishabh's name with respect. Sherlyn diffuses her questions and leaves while Mahira decides to find out why Sherlyn is acting differently and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.