'Kundali Bhagya' November 1 Written Update: Preeta Tires To Get Rishabh Out Of Jail

Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the highest TRP garnering TV series and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles with Sanjay Gagnani and Ruhi Chaturvedi as lead antagonists. In the latest arc of the show, Rishabh is in jail while Preeta is trying her best to find evidence to get him out. Meanwhile, Prithvi is trying to threaten Sandeep to give a statement against Rishabh so that the former can ruin the life of the Luthra family. Here is Kundali Bhagya November 1, written update.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The episode starts off with Preeta seeing Sherlyn holding Rishabh’s photo and saying that couldn't get out of the jail and come home even today. Kareena informs Rakhi that Sanjana has suffered a heart attack and they should tell Sherlyn and send her to her mother. Rakhi tells Sherlyn about her mother’s deteriorating health and tells her that she should go to her mother as soon as possible.

Shilpa calls Preeta and asks her what she wanted to talk about. Preeta explains that someone has attacked Sandeep and she wanted her to take care of Sandeep. Shilpa agrees to help her. Meanwhile, Kareena tells Rishabh that Sherlyn’s mother has suffered a heart attack, worried Rishabh says how all this happened suddenly and how is Sherlyn.

Prithvi calls Sherlyn and she tells him that her mother is not feeling well so she is going to stay with her and. Prithvi inquires about what happened in the court, to which Sherlyn tells him that they have got tomorrow's date for the hearing. He says that the court should have given the verdict at the earliest. Sherlyn gets upset with his words and hangs up the phone.

Preeta then sees Prithvi sneaking out of Sherlyn's room and asks what he was doing in her room. Prithvi says that he only went to console Sherlyn. Preeta gets suspicious and tells him not to pretend to be so good in front of her because she knows what kind of man he is. Prithvi asks Preeta to give him respect.

Preeta challenges Prithvi says that she will save Rishabh and he will not be able to do anything. Prithvi thinks that he needs to know whether Sandeep is alive or not and calls Sudeepa and asks where is Sandeep. Sudeepa doesn’t reveal Sandeep's location to him. But when the taxi driver tells Sudeepa that City Hospital has arrived, Prithvi finds out that Sandeep is definitely in the hospital.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5