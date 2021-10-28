Kundali Bhagya 28 October 2021 Spoiler: Will Sandeep Give Statement In Rishabh's Favour?

As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Kundali Bhagya 28 October 2021 written update, the spoilers of the new episode were recently revealed. The upcoming episode will continue to escalate the curiosity of the fans as Prithvi is on the verge of getting exposed in front of the Luthra family. The episode will also reveal whether Sandeep gives a statement in favour of Rishabh in court or he will stay put with his alliance with Prithvi. Read further ahead to read the full Kundali Bhagya 28 October 2021 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 28 October 2021 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 28 October 2021 spoiler begins with Preeta and the other family members entering the court. Preet then walks to Rishabh's lawyer and whispers something in his ear to which Prithvi gets suspicious and tries to listen to their conversation. he then gets irritated when he is unable to hear anything while on the other hand, even Sherlyn stands clueless. Sherlyn then decides that she will be on Rishabh's side after watching Prithvi in trouble. Meanwhile, Preeta asks the lawyer to stop and listen to their side until reaching the verdict. She further says that they want to present some evidence along with a witness to prove Rishabh innocent. Even Rishabh's lawyer tells the judge that they have some important evidence to prove Rishabh's innocence. On hearing this, Kareena informs Dadi that Rishabh will be released today. As Rishabh's lawyer reveals that his witness' statement can affect the verdict of the case, he calls Sandeep in court.

Rishabh taken back into custody

On the other hand, as Prithvi is suspicious about Sandeep cheating on him, he kidnaps him from outside the court. Sandeep lawyer, on the other hand, tells the court that Sandeep has been disappeared. As the Luthra family learn about Sandeep's absence from the court, Preeta, Srishti and Sameer run outside to find him. They then run into Sudeepa and ask her about Sandeep to which she says that he was present at the court a while ago but disappeared suddenly. Preeta then figures out that Prithvi must have kidnapped him so that he is unable to give the statement. She then goes to the witness box and shows the video clip as proof to reveal that Sandeep was faking his injury. Sandeep's lawyer then tells her that it is not clear whether the person in the video is Sandeep or not while Preeta keeps defending her side to prove that Rishabh is innocent. As Sandeep does not arrive at the court, the judge tells Preeta that the video will be sent to the forensic lab to get its authenticity checked and the court gets adjourned until the next hearing. The Luthra family then get gets upset as Rishabh is taken back into custody.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5