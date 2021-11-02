Kundali Bhagya November 2, 2021, Written Update: Prithvi Reaches Hospital To Kill Sandeep

Kundali Bhagya November 2, 2021, episode begins with Preeta telling Srishti that the reason behind sending Sherlyn to her mother is that she does not want Prithvi to use her anymore. She then tells Srishti that she saw Sherlyn talking to Rishabh's photo so she thinks that Sherlyn has started liking him. Preeta then tells Srishti that they should give one chance to Sherlyn because she knows Rishabh loves her.

Kundali Bhagya November 2, 2021, Written Update

Meanwhile, Karan calls Preeta and tells her how much he is missing her while the latter says the same. Preeta then informs him about the present situation of Rishabh's case to which Karan asks her to calm down and cheer up. On the other hand, in the hospital where Sandeep is admitted, as Sudeepa leaves, Shilpa, the nurse orders the ward boy not to let anyone enter Sandeep's room as his life is in danger. Meanwhile, Prithvi enters the hospital and looks for Sandeep. Sudeepa then calls Preeta to inform her that she is in the hospital and also tells her how Prithvi called her earlier and he heard the name of the hospital from the rickshaw driver. Preeta gets shocked to hear this and looks for Prithvi in Kritika's room and realises that he is not in the house. Preeta then calls the nurse, Shilpa and warns her that Prithvi will be coming to harm Sandeep and sends her a picture of the former to help her recognise him.

Preeta warns Sudeepa about Prithvi's arrival

Preeta then calls Sudeepa that she is on her way to the hospital and asks her to be careful as Prithvi must be there too. As Prithvi meets Shilpa, the latter realises that it is Prithvi. He then asks her about Sandeep's room number to which she says that incorrect one. As Prithvi realises that Shilpa knows him, he makes him unconscious. As Prithvi walks towards Sandeep's room, he runs into Sudeepa after which he makes her inhale chloroform. As Preeta reaches the hospital, she finds Shilpa and wakes her up. Shilpa then informs her that she gave the wrong room number to Prithvi to which Preeta feels thankful towards her. Prithvi soon realises that Shilpa said the wrong room number. Meanwhile, Preeta meets Sandeep and tries to wake him up but Prithvi enters suddenly. Preeta then hides on the side of the bed and as she sees Prithvi looking for a syringe to kill Sandeep, she swaps the poison bottle that Prithvi brought with him.

