Kundali Bhagya November 20 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Fight Again Over Mahira

In the November 20th episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta ran to caution Mahira when she entered a building where she was earlier stopped by an engineer. Preeta tried to explain Mahira that Karan is a blunt person and asked her to not take it to her heart.

Preeta ran behind Mahira and shouted to caution her that the building is very dangerous. Kritika went to Sameer’s office to convince him that Preeta and Karan want to be together. Karan went to the building worriedly and called her out. Karan went on the top of the building searching for Mahira and Preeta. Karan and Preeta got indulged into an argument regarding the behaviour he showed towards Mahira. Karan shouted at Preeta and told her that he knew how to behave with his fiancé. He also told her that her dream to be his wife has shattered. Preeta asked him to leave him alone and Karan shouted on her again asking who was she to say this. To which Preeta replied, “Your wife”.

Mahira came out from the back of the wall and all the bamboos to which the building was supported with fell on Mahira. Srishti continued to convince Sameer to make efforts to bring Karan and Preeta back together again. She explained that the whole plan was to target Mahira on the engagement day. Sameer informed that Mahira won’t back out from the engagement day. Srishti secretly explained the whole plan to Sameer and told him to meet on the engagement day to execute the plan. Sarla went to Prithvi’s house to convince him to forget everything. Prithvi asked Sarla to forget everything and be normal. Sherlyn being present in the house, called Prithvi when he made the decision to get married to Preeta again. Sherlyn got furious and Prithvi came to the room to talk to her.

Mahira was stuck between the bamboos. Karan and Preeta made efforts to rescue Mahira. Karan took his first step and Preeta pulled him back as the bamboo fell from the top. Karan and Preeta shared a close moment. Karan rescued Mahira. Shiv and Mahira had a conversation about why she was upset. Mahira replied that she overreacted. Preeta informed Karan that he was coming back to her every time and he should behave well with Mahira. Karan questioned Preeta about why she sent a notice. To which, Preeta replied that she is happy that he is finally getting married to someone else.

