'Kundali Bhagya' October 11, 2021, Written Update: Police Arrives To Arrest Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya October 11, 2021, episode begins with Rishabh arriving home drunk while Karan tries to help him sleep. As Preeta and Karan leave the room, the latter tells her that Rishabh is disturbed by something. Preeta then reveals that this is happening because of Sherlyn as she has crossed all her limits. They both then go to the guest room where Rishabh tells Karan that he loves him a lot and asks him to sleep with him. He even advises Karan not to trust anybody but Preeta while the latter hugs Karan and leaves the room.

Kundali Bhagya October 11, 2021, written update:

Rishabh decides to expose Sherlyn and Prithvi

As Karan and Rishabh sleep together the previous night, the latter wakes up the next morning and recalls what has been happening in these few days. He then realises that he should not be tolerating this anymore and calls Karan and Kritika to expose Sherlyn and Prithvi. On the other hand, as Sherlyn enters the kitchen, she runs into Preeta when the latter warns her to get ready to leave the house as it is now her ending. Meanwhile, Kareena meets Mahesh and asks him about Kritika's gifts. They both then hear Rishabh's voice and walk downstairs. Rishabh then thanks Preeta for making him see the truth while Rakhi gets confused and asks him about what happened. Rishabh then hugs Kritika and tells him that he knows that she will be hurt but it is for her good. he also tells her that he is aware that this will spoil her birthday but he cannot wait any further.

Police arrests Rishabh

On hearing this, Rakhi asks Rishabh why is he saying all this. As Rishabh decides to tell the truth, the police arrive at the Luthra house and interrupt him. The police inspector says that are here to arrest Risbah in an attempt to murder a case to which Karan says that there must be some misunderstanding. The inspector then reveals that Sandeep filed a complaint against Rishabh when the latter hit him with a car last night. Sherlyn realises that this is the best time to defend Rishabh and says that the latter never reached the house last night. Police still arrests Risbah and asks the family to prove his innocence in court. As the police take Rishabh, the family watches him while Rakhi cries and hugs him.

