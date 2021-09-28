Kundali Bhagya September 28,2021 Spoiler: Kareena Blames Preeta For Not Taking Pihu's Care

Kundali Bhagya September 28, 2021 episode is set to bring more thrilling twists in the storyline after the chaos occurred on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Luthra house. As the last episode showcased a normal day for the Luthras with Sarla worrying about Srishti’s wedding, the Kundali Bhagya September 28, 2021 spoiler will escalate your curiosity. Read further ahead to know what will happen in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya.

In the last episode, as Pihu first goes to Rishabh’s room to sleep, she returns to Preeta’s room later on. Kundali Bhagya September 28, 2021 spoiler begins with the Luthra family sitting together at the dining table to have dinner. On the other hand, Pihu is sitting on the couch with her nanny and having dinner. Sonakshi then sees Pihu and her nanny and secretly drops something inside Pihu’s dinner bowl without letting anyone see. She then moves aside to avoid any suspicion. As Pihu eats from the bowl, she begins to cough which leaves everyone worried. Sonakshi says that it seems something is stuck in her throat while Preeta cautiously takes Pihu in her arms and pats her back. As she keeps patting her back, Pihu pukes out the stuck piece of food. Kareena then yells at Preeta and accuses her of not taking care of Pihu. She even tells Preeta that she should not pretend to be a mother and take care of Pihu in a responsible manner. On hearing this, Preeta responds that she takes care of Pihu very well and whatever she said about her is not at all appropriate. This leaves Kareena and other family members stunned.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the previous episode, Preeta and Karan argue with each other over something while Mahesh intervenes to calm them down. Meanwhile, Pihu’s nanny arrives and the house help escorts her to the guest room. As Karan and Preeta go to the room, they find Pihu playing with her toys. She then expresses her wish to go to Rishabh’s room and later sleeps in there. She then wakes up in the middle of the night and returns to Preeta’s room where she finds that even she is not able to sleep without her. On the other hand, Sarla tries to convince Srishti to get married while the latter gets annoyed and informs Sameer about it.

