'Kundali Bhagya' September 3, 2021 Written Update: New Ray Of Hope For Karan And Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya 3 September episode begins with Dadi asking Rakhi where Mahesh is to which she says that he is in the room. Kareena spots something is wrong and asks Rakhi to tell them the truth. To this, Rakhi reveals that Mahesh popped anti-depressants last night and is behaving like earlier. She then says that today is Janmashtami and Preeta’s report will arrive soon and she hopes that they will receive some good news.

Kundali Bhagya 3 September 2021 written update:

Sameer informs Sarla about Sonakshi’s arrival

Meanwhile, Sameer calls Srishti but Sarla picks the call. He then informs her that Sonakshi arrived at their place and is leaving for London. Sarla then says that she does not believe her, but thanks Sameer for informing since Preeta has not been sharing anything with her. On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that because she taunted Kritika, she now wants to live at Malhotra house. He then says that if they leave the house, they will not be able to meet and he will have to share the room with Kritika. Sherlyn then realises her mistake and assures him that she will not say anything to her.

Karan calls the doctor

Later, Karan calls the doctor and asks her about Preeta's reports to which the latter says that Preeta is facing fertility issues and this will take a bit longer to resolve. Preeta breaks down on hearing this while Rakhi feels worried about what will she tell Mahesh. Kareena then calms everyone down and says that they need not worry as she has a solution. She then says that Mahesh needs to come out of his depression. She also says that currently Karan and Preeta are suffering the most and that their life would be sorted after a baby comes. Kareena then tells everyone that her friend runs an orphanage and if everyone feels ok, she will talk to her. Rakhi comes out in support of this idea and asks Preeta and Karan to give it a thought. Meanwhile, Sherlyn gets shocked on hearing this and thinks of a plan to ruin this adoption process. As she calls Prithvi to tell him about the plan, she finds him with Kritika. Prithvi then gets shocked at receiving Sherlyn’s call.

(IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER)