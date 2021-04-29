'Kundali Bhagya' Spolier: Srishti Confronts Prithvi For Being At The Factory

Zee TV's top-rating show Kundali Bhagya has the audience engaged with their twists and turns in the serial with Preeta being accused and jailed. In the last episode, the audience saw Srishti and Sameer visiting an abandoned factory and spotting Prithvi. Find out what will happen in Kundali Bhagya's latest episode and whether the secrets will be out in front of everyone.

What happened in Kundali Bhagya so far?

In the previous episodes of the drama, Srishti and Sameer visited the closed factory in order to get a glimpse of the blackmailer. Upon seeing the security guard, they hid behind junk when Prithvi entered the factory. A disguised blackmailer entered the factory who was then chased by the security guard. Amidst the commotion, Srishti and Sameer spotted Prithvi and thought he was the blackmailer.

Prithvi realized that Sameer and Srishti have spotted him which led him to hide behind a junk. Srishti and Sameer spotted Prithvi hiding and decided to drench him with hot water. Prithvi heard their plan but saw no way of escaping them. The security guard saw the whole commotion and decided to call the police.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya's latest episode, the audience will witness Karan visiting Preeta in the jail and comforting her. Meanwhile, Sameer and Srishti will follow Mahira and run into Ruchika who will threaten to put them behind the bars with false accusations. A lawyer will let Karan know that Preeta's case has weakened due to her abrasive statement and advises him to wait for the court hearing.

Later, Srishti along with Karana and Sameer will confront Prithvi. There, Srishti will be seen asking Prithvi what he was doing at the closed factory. Upon being questioned, Prithvi will be rendered speechless as he will not have anything to say against his defense.

About Kundali Bhagya's cast

The long-running show follows the story of Preeta and Karan who marry each other out of spite but later fall in love. The show premiered in the year 2017 and is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. The show features talented actors such as Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role while Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, and Swati Kapoor.

