Kundali Bhagya Written Update 12th October 2021: Preeta Plans To Save Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya written update for the 12th October 2021 episode begins with the police taking Rishabh with them while the latter asking Sameer to take care of everyone. As Mahesh watches Rishabh leave, he faces a breathing issue and everyone takes him to his room. As Karan decides to go to the police station, Preeta stops him and tells him that they should go to the hospital and meet Sandeep first. She then says that they need to convince Sandeep to withdraw his case.

Kundali Bhagya 12th October 2021 Written Update:

Preeta meets Sandeep at the hospital

As Karan and Preeta reach the hospital, the latter pulls him towards herself when she sees the constable standing outside Sandeep's ward. Karan then says that they do not need to hide as they are not thieves. Preeta then tells him that the police will not allow them to meet Sandeep and now she will have to enter his room disguised as a doctor. As she goes to a room to disguise herself as a doctor, Prithvi also arrives disguised as a doctor and tries to enter Sandeep's room. As the constable asks him not to enter, he makes an excuse and goes inside. Meanwhile, Sameer calls Karan and informs him that Mahesh's condition is worsening. On hearing this, Karan leaves while Preeta comes out wearing a doctor's coat and tries to enter Sandeep's room. The constable then tells her that there is already a doctor inside to which she says that it must be her junior doctor and walks inside. Prithvi then hears someone coming and tells Sandeep that he will give him 20 lakh if he will follow what he asks him to do. He then hides when Preeta enters. Prithvi gets shocked to see Preeta while the latter speaks to Sandeep. Sandeep then reveals that Rishabh didn't want to pay him 10 lakh and that's the reason why he attempted to kill him.

Preeta offers 50 lakh to Sandeep

Preeta then offers an amount of 50 lakh and asks him to withdraw the case. A nurse then arrives to which Preeta leaves immediately. later, Prithvi tries to threaten Sandeep as he does not have a larger amount than what Preeta offered. Preeta then informs Karan about what she offered to Sandeep and then sees Srishti arriving at the hospital. As they both go and meet Sandeep, they ask him about the offer to which he yells at them and says that he is not greedy. Preeta and Srishti then arrive home when Karan tells everyone that it is becoming difficult for Mahesh to handle all the stress.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert

Preeta tells Karan that she feels she can help Rishabh come out of jail while Prithvi hears their conversation. Meanwhile, Sarla meets Rishabh and tells him that he must not be scared as everything will be fine soon. Rishabh then smiles on hearing her comforting words.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5