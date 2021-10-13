Kundali Bhagya Written Update 13th October 2021: Prithvi Offers Rs 70 Lakh To Sandeep

Kundali Bhagya written update for the 13th October 2021 episode begins with Preeta asking Dadi not to take the medicine as she will be back soon and adds that when Rishabh comes back and sees that she has not taken her medicine, he will surely get upset. Dadi then tells her not to blackmail her emotionally and takes the medicines. Meanwhile, Sherlyn begins to cry to which Kareena asks her to rest in her room and while Kritik asks Kareena and Dadi to rest too.

Kundali Bhagya 13th October 2021 Written Update:

Sarla meets Rishabh in jail

On the other hand, Preeta tells Karan that they will surely get Rishabh out of jail to which Sameer and Srishti say that they are with them. Prithvi overhears their conversation thinking that they will lose against him. Meanwhile, Sarla goes to meet Rishabh at the police station and tells her that he is like her son. She then blesses him and reminds him of how he helped Srishti and also apologises for coming late. Rishabh then tells her that it is enough for him that she came to meet him to which she asks him not to be afraid as he will soon get out of trouble. Rishabh then asks her to tells Rakhi that he is fine and says that even Mahesh would be worrying about him. Sarla then tells him that she will convey his message to them and asks him to take care.

Prithvi offers Rs 70 lakhs to Sandeep

Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Prithvi celebrate as they can meet anytime they want. Prithvi then tells her that he had to offer Rs 70 lakhs to Sandeep to which Sherlyn is left stunned. He further reveals that he tried to threaten him but Sandeep told him that he will expose him in front of Karan. Sherlyn then asks how is he planning to give him 70 Lakhs to which Prithvi says that he had to offer him the amount because Preeta was offering him 50 Lakh. On the other hand, Preeta apologises to Rishabh telling him that she could not convince Sandeep to withdraw the case to which he says that she should not have met him. Meanwhile, Sumita meets Sandeep and asks him about the leg to which he reveals that he is just faking it and is absolutely fine. meanwhile, Srishti asks Rishabh to reveal the truth to Sameer and Karan to which he says that if he does that, Karan will surely kill Prithvi and Sherlyn.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert

As Mahesh lies on the bed, Preeta assures him that she will get Rishabh back and prays to God to help her show the way. She suddenly gets an idea.

