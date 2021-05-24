‘Kundali Bhagya’s’ Shraddha Arya Shows Her ‘crazy Sitting Postures’, Fans Say ‘cuteness’

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts while shooting for her ongoing show in Goa. On Sunday, she gave a sneak peek into her relaxed mode as she munched on some fries with juice. Arya wrote that her back was really hurting but that did not stop her from posing in a quirky way. She showed her “crazy sitting postures” while eating and soon fans were left in splits. While many swooned over the actor’s “cuteness”, many also complimented her outfit. A bunch of users dropped laughing emoticons.

Shraddha shows her ‘crazy sitting postures’

Earlier, Shraddha and her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar teamed up for a reel and recreated Justin Bieber's new song, Peaches. In the video, the two stars had coffee together and also headed out for a walk. While Karan had almost lost his balance, Preeta reached in time and saved him from falling. In the latter part of the clip, they walked hand-in-hand while lip-syncing the song's lyrics. In the caption of the post, Shraddha wrote, "SON(g) Of The Peeches," followed by laughing emojis. Earlier, when the duo had gone live to talk about the ongoing pandemic, they had promised fans that they'll post a video of their antics when the right time arrives. The two stars had appealed to fans to take utmost care during these times and had also asked them to help as much as they can as a lot of people need prayers and support.

It was on April 15 when the cast of Kundali Bhagya was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Goa for shooting. Ever since then, they have been sharing many pics from their villa at the destination. Shraddha had shown how she spent time while reading by the pool and had also enjoyed a beach day with her on-screen sister, Anjum Fakih. More so, during another day at shoot, the team also enjoyed playing with rabbits. Meanwhile, as per the latest Kundali Bhagya episodes, Prithvi has learnt that Akshay's phone is with Preeta and he decides to hatch a new plan to erase all the data from it.

