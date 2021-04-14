Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Turns Bride, Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Has A Special Request

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and gave a sneak peek into her latest bridal shoot. She stunned in a ravishing red lehenga and remarked that everything in this video is made with “Love”. She flaunted her attire while grooving to the beats of the viral song Bajre Da Sitta by Rashmeet Kaur, Deep Kalsi, Ikka. As soon as her video was up, fans rushed to drop comments on it. Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee was one of the firsts to drop a comment.

She wrote, “Let's dance on this song. I so love it.” A fan went on to call her “stunning” whereas many swooned over her bridal avatar by dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Shraddha turns bride, Pooja makes a request

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha opened up about the current track of her show, Kundali Bhagya which focuses on how the cops will arrive at the Luthra mansion and arrest Preeta. Giving away details about the upcoming drama, Arya mentioned that the twist in the show will surely keep viewers at the edge of their seats. She added that such sequences are challenging and are a true test to an actor’s calibre. She continued that to display the perfect emotions at the right moment is a task and that she loves challenges. She further mentioned that she has given her best for the sequences and has tried to make them look as real as possible.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya's videos from the sets of her show often surface on the internet. She recently made headlines after she dropped a BTS clip with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar and wished him luck for his new music album Jogiya. The duo colour-coordinated in black outfits and walked hand-in-hand together. She congratulated him and the whole team and expressed that the song is terrific and beautiful with enchanting faces. While unveiling the track, the makers wrote that it's a pure tale of two people falling in love, in the loveliest place, Punjab. The number is voiced by Shibani Kashyap, presented by Ankur Gupta and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta; and it also stars Smriti Kalra.

