Kundali Bhagya's Written Updates For November 21: Sherlyn Slaps Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya started in July 2017 and airs on Zee TV. It is a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya. It airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya's Written Updates For November 18: Karan Is Getting Married

Kundali Bhagya latest updates for November 21, 2019

Preeta tried to talk to Mahira but she was not able to find her anywhere. Then Karan entered the construction site looking for Preeta, but she asked him to save Mahira first. Preeta also saved Karan from falling into the cement blocks. Karan saved Mahira and took her away.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya November 20 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Fight Again Over Mahira

Sarla asked Prithvi if he still loves Preeta and whether he would like to marry her. While Prithvi admitted to his feelings for Preeta, Sherlyn called him inside the room. She asked him to tell Sarla that he hates Preeta and will not get married to her. However, Prithvi told Sherlyn that he will not do anything like that. This made Sheryln upset and when Prithivi tried to leave, she pulled him back and slapped him.

Meanwhile, Preeta told Karan that she is happy that he decided to get married again. Karan took Mahira home and, on the way, she told him about how Preeta saved her. When Karan entered the house, everyone was looking at him angrily. He told Ramona that Preeta is the team physiotherapist.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya: Written Update Of The Episode Aired On November 7

Mahira then revealed to her mother about how Karan was married to Preeta. On hearing this, Ramona tried to stop her daughter from getting married to him. But Mahira told her that she has always been in love with Karan. Slowly, even she gave in and allowed Mahira to get married to Karan.

Prithivi overheard Sheryln saying that she will be going to her best friend’s party the next day. Hence, he decided to tell Sarla about his plans to marry Preeta. He told Sarla that he will visit her tomorrow while Sherlyn would be busy at the party.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya: Written Updates For The November 1, 2019 Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.