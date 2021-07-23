Kushal Tandon Suffers Loss Of Rs 25 Lakh After Mumbai Rains Damage His Restaurant

Actor Kushal Tandon on Thursday, July 22, spoke about the damages inflicted on his restaurant Arbour 28 due to Mumbai rains as he faced hefty losses amounting between ₹20-25 lakh. The actor took to his Instagram to share a visual of the aftermath. His restaurant, 'Arbour 28- All Day Kitchen & Bar', was inaugurated last year in Andheri West.

Mumbai rains damaged exteriors of Restaurant

The television actor turned entrepreneur took to his Instagram on Thursday, where one can see a video of his restaurant's exterior being damaged as heavy rains continue to ravage Mumbai. In his caption, he compared the rains to Nike, mentioning that they just 'did it too'. "Thank you Mumbai Rains for doing this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, just do it you did it too.”, he wrote. Adding to this, the actor also thanked god as no one got hurt. " “On a brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured,”, his post read

His restaurant was launched in a lavish affair which saw the inclusion of many celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Krystle D’souza, Nia Sharma, Sohail Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Kritika Sengar, Nikita Dheer, and many others as they celebrated Kushal’s new venture. The popular face of television has starred in several successful shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Bebaakee, Bigg Boss and Beyhadh, among others.

Mumbai rains continue to wreak havoc in the city

The city has been experiencing incessant rainfall and waterlogging across several parts and last week, 400 vehicles were stuck in a basement parking lot in Kandivali that comes under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The situation accrued due to the accumulation of water inside the basement parking since Saturday night as heavy rain lashed the city over the last weekend. The heavy rain spells have also led to the suspension of train services in various parts as of this week. Central Railway said that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on the mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

The Mumbai police has been constantly requesting Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes. In view of the stressful situation, PM Modi recently spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss all kinds of safety and containment measures, in case the situation gets out of hand, along with ensuring the Centre's support to mitigate the condition. Earlier, Maharashtra CM also took stock of the preparedness of various government agencies to deal with the heavy monsoon spell in the rain-battered state.

(IMAGE- THEREALKUSHALTANDON/INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.