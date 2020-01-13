Kylie Jenner Spills The Beans On Her Makeup Regime And Beauty Secrets

Kylie Jenner is a massive internet sensation today. A trend sparked by the influencer goes viral in minutes and before you know it, people from all over the world are already picking up on it.

She is known for beauty and fashion statements, trending over the social media. Kylie is one of the most popular beauty trendsetters out there and with over 150 million followers, it surely can be said that she rules the beauty world.

The popular celebrity started with her family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and today, she is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics. When it comes to celebrity beauty routines, following Kylie Jenner’s beauty regime is a must. During her interview with an international daily, Kylie Jenner spilt some beans on her beauty secrets.

Kylie Jenner on her beauty secrets

In an interview with an International daily, Kylie Jenner shed light on her beauty regime. She shared her beauty essentials and the off-label placement of her blush. However, Kylie Jenner has always said that her beauty routine is quite laid back.

ALSO READ | Kylie Cosmetics' new owners face stock drop, after the beauty mogul sold 51% of her shares

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians celeb starts her regime with brushing her brows. She preps her skin and puts on lip balm, filling the brows in and brushing them up for the ultimate groomed look. But to make sure they are super sharp, Kylie conceals underneath them and then brings the colour down across her lid.

She applies eyeshadow starting with a matte nude to lining the ends with dark or smoky colours. Adding a pro tip, Kylie Jenner also said that she never does her foundation first, she waits until she’s done with her eye makeup to ensure that fallout doesn’t ruin her perfect canvas.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner launches first-ever Kylie Cosmetics vending machines at McCarran airport

Another makeup secret: Kylie has been adding Marc Jacobs Fantasy Glow drops to her foundation, as shared by her. She applies the foundation with a brush and diffuses it with a BeautyBlender because she likes her freckles to show. She also relies on a blend of beige and pink tones to give her extra coverage.

According to Kylie Jenner, one should not apply concealer to the forehead because it’s the dead give away that you’ve caked-on makeup. Meanwhile, talking about her lip care, she added that she likes to layer shades but she always starts by colouring her whole lip with lip liner.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber gives thumbs-up to Kylie Cosmetics, shares Instagram storyALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's choice of attire for cleaning closet is a bright orange skin-tight jumpsuit

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Kylie Cosmetics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.