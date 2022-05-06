'Lock Upp' Finale Date & Time, List Of Finalists & More; All You Need To Know About It

Kangana Ranaut recently made her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp, which became the talk of the town online as soon as it was released. The show is now all set to come to an end and fans wonder what the Lock Upp finale has in store for them. Here are some important details about the upcoming finale episode of the hit reality show.

Lock Upp finale date & time

The upcoming finale episode will air on ALT Balaji and MX Player on Sunday, May 7, 2022. The Lock Upp finale will be available for viewers to watch at 10.30 PM and can't wait to know who the winner of the show will turn out to be.

Lock Upp finalists

The Lock Upp finalists include Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi, among whom, one will be crowned the winner of the show. This comes after the group of contestants have revealed some deep secrets about their life on a national platform, to escape elimination. Fans now can't wait to see if the finale will welcome back some of the much-loved contestants who were earlier eliminated. Their reunion with the Lock Upp finalists is much-awaited.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen making an entry as she gears up to join her beau Karan Kundrra, who is also a jailor on the show. She took to her social media account and hinted at entering the show with a 'special power' and fans can't wait to see what this will mean for the finalists.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut