'Lock Upp': Tejasswi Prakash To Join Karan Kundrra, Hints At Arrival With 'special Powers'

The popular reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered online. The promo for the upcoming episodes of the show featured the much-loved Tejasswi Prakash, who is all set to make an appearance on the series and join her beau Karan Kundrra, who is also a jailor of the show. Tejasswi will enter the show with a special power, and fans can't wait to see what this will mean for the contestants.

Tejasswi Prakash to appear with Karan Kundrra on Lock Upp

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her Instagram account and shared a short promo from the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, in which she can be seen making an entrance into the jail. The Naagin 6 actor introduced herself to fans as she mentioned she was going to make an appearance with her beau and would hold a 'special power'. She also warned the remaining contestants of the show including Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Munawar Faruqui, which has piqued fans' interest in the next episode of the reality show. The actor can be heard saying-

"Lock Upp ke aakhri atyachari khel me, jailor Karan Kundrra ke sath arahi hu mai Tejasswi Prakash ek special power ke sath. Anjali, Saisha, Payal, Azma ya Munawar, kispe hoga mera zehreela war?" (I, Tejasswi Prakash am coming with jailor Karan Kundrra to the final game of Lock Upp, with a special power. Anjali, Saisha, Payal, Azma or Munawar, who will be victim to my poisonous attack?) In the caption for the post, Tejasswi hinted at a 'major twist' and Tejran fans are counting down the minutes to the next episode of the Kangana Ranaut-led show.

Watch the Lock Upp promo here:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra found love on Bigg Boss as they entered the reality show as contestants. The romance became the talk of the town and the duo has been inseparable even after the show came to an end. They often share glimpses of their life together on social media and enjoy a massive fan following.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra, @tejasswiprakash