'Lock Upp' Finale: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Dazzling Dress As She Gears Up For Big Night

After two months of continuous grilling of the contestants, Lock Upp is finally gearing up for its finale. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show is produced by Ekta Kapoor with 20 contestants competing with each other from Day 1. Out of 20, only six of them were able to make their way to the finale which includes Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah and among these, only one will be crowned as the season's winner on 7 May 2022.

Now, Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut, who is also garnering praises for her role as 'Agli' in the forthcoming action-thriller Dhaakad, expressed excitement on Instagram as she gears up for the show's much-awaited finale.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a dazzling dress as she gears up for Lock Upp finale

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut has dropped a slew of pictures which sees her in a white-coloured shimmery dress and the Manikarnika actor looks nothing less than a diva. The 35-year-old actor donned a white coloured off-shoulder dress with puffed sleeves which is undoubtedly complimenting her whole attire. Her hair is tied in a bun, while she accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings. Kangana's beautiful attire comes from the craft of ace designer Yousef Al Jasmi, while the jewellery is from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Have a look:

She captioned the post, "Ba***s finale tonight …. Find out who will be the winner of India’s biggest reality show, Lockupp season one … tonight at 10:30 pm @altbalaji @mxplayer (sic)".

Lock Upp finale to witness performances by show's finalists

The finale episode will see several performances by Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and more. A tweet by Alt Balaji reads, "Jail mein toh kaafi face off dekhe, but this one is going to be the best! Catch @munawar0018 and #PayalRohatgi ka full-on entertaining dance in the #LockUpp B*****s Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. (sic)"

Jail mein toh kaafi face off dekhe, but this one is going to be the best! 💯🤩



Catch @munawar0018 and #PayalRohatgi ka full on entertaining dance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/keBJLqpNf8 — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

Finalist Anjali Arora will also give an electrifying performance on Badshah's hit track, DJ Wale Babu. Alt Balaji tweeted, "DJ wale babu time tezz chalado, because we can't wait for this one! Don't miss #AnjaliArora ki performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale streaming tonight at 10:30 pm." The show will also witness performances from Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan as well.

DJ wale babu time tezz chalado, because we can't wait for this one!



Don't miss #AnjaliArora ki performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/5CszaZSXDv — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

Subah sawere uthke toh we are waiting for these performances! 😁



Watch #SaishaShinde @munawar0018 aur #AnjaliArora ka super fun dance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/saZndqP9tA — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

This one has 'Boom Baam' all over it! 🤩



Catch #ShivamSharma and @thessarakhan ka amazing performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/TOPBepPYzr — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

The prize money is said to be anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh and the final episode will be available on AltBalaji and MX Player.

