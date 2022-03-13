'Lock Upp': Kangana Hits Out At Kaaranvir As He Asks Co-contestant Anjali For Fake Affair

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently garnering praises for her fierce yet tough avatar on Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana.

The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed.

Kangana Ranaut slams Kaaranvir Bohra on 'Lock Upp'

Alt Balaji has released a small promo video in which Kangana Ranaut could be seen lashing out at Kaaranvir Bohra for asking his co-contestant Anjali to develop a fake crush for him on the show. The clip begins with the Manikarnika actor questioning Bohra, "Aap pehli baar chargesheet mein aaye. Aapne Anjali ko kaha tha ki ek fake crush mere liye aap dikhaye (You were chargesheeted for the first time, so it seems like you panicked. You asked Anjali to fake a crush on you)".

The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame defended himself and said, "Bahar bahut saare shows hote hain (there are many shows). You know how you create a little bit of story, a little bit of fakeness." Reacting to the same, Kangana hit out at him as she quipped, "Yaha pe kuch bhi fake nahi hai (there is nothing fake here)." She further asked, " What about your wife and kids?"

Kangana lashes out at Anjali

Slamming Anjali about her claims, Kangana said, "Anjali, Karanvir ne jo kaha tha, affair banane ke liye, aapne kaafi din sochi samjhi wo baat (Anjali, what Kaaranvir told you, to fake an affair, you considered the offer for several days)". Anjali asserted, "Mujhe wo chiz nahi accept karni thi (I was never planning on accepting it)."

Teejay Sidhu reacts to Kangana calling Bohra a 'loser'

The Thalaivi fame lashing on Kaaranvir is nothing new as earlier too Kangana had labelled him as a 'loser'. Stating that he has participated in various reality shows and had never won any, Ranaut accused him of being a loser. But, this didn't go well as the Naagin actor's wife, Teejay Sidhu, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? 🤔 #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack (sic)".

(Image: @altbalaji/Instagram)