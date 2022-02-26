'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show Postponed: Here's Everything About New Schedule

Kangana Ranaut's digital debut, 'Lock Upp', was scheduled to be released on February 27, 2022. A day ahead of its premiere, the show which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor has landed into legal trouble. The Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an interim stay on the release of the forthcoming reality show. Soon after the court issued a stay on the Lock Upp, the latest promo of the show does not mention the date of its premiere, instead, it says, "Coming Soon".

Hyderabad Civil Court issues interim stay on 'Lock Upp'

The Hyderabad Civil Court, in its order, dated Feb 23, asked to issue an ad interim (temporary) injunction against the respondents/defendants, their men and all the agents from releasing, exhibiting, publishing the series in the name of Lock Upp. It even asked to put stay on the show if it is being released by another name by defendants in theatres, OTT platforms, youtube, any electronic media, social media, etc.

The case has been filed by Sanober Baig claiming to have registered the idea of a reality show with the Screen Writers' Association in 2018, adding that he was working on the same with the director Shantanu Re. Sanober also stated that he had discussed the idea with Abhishek Rage, Endemol's Chief Executive Officer. He further claimed to have pitched the show's idea to Star Plus but things didn't work out. The show has now been registered under the copyright act on March 7, 2018. Ekta Kapoor, Alt Balaji and Balaji Telefilms have been named in the case, along with Karan Medi's MX Player and Endemol Shine.

'Whole team worked on the script for 8 months': Petitioner

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanober confirmed that the notice has been served in person and he is not looking for fame or money. He further added that his whole team including the writer, scriptwriter, director, everyone has been working on the concept for the last 8 months and it is not acceptable until 'we approve it'. Well, for an unversed, the producers are yet to respond to the stay order, issued by Hyderabad Civil Court.

Lock Upp: New Release Date, Confirmed contestants

The reality show, Lock Upp will feature Kangana Ranaut as the jailer. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others are yet to be revealed. The show will feature16 popular celebrity contestants trying to fight it out for the winner's title. They will be locked up in jails for a span of 72 days, and will have to obey orders of host/jailer Kangana. After the court's stay, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the highly-anticipated show.

Image: Twitter/@Oh Women