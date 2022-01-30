Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Perform On 'Raatan Lambiyaan', Fans Cheer 'TejRan'

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to a conclusion, with its grand finale slated to happen on Sunday, January 30. As the curtains draw upon the fifteenth season of the controversial reality show, its finale will be a star-studded night and will witness performances by former winners of the show including Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Dholakia.

The reality show witnessed a lot of drama and entertained its audience for a long time. From the recent promo, it is very evident that the finale episode is also going to be filled with entertainment, drama and power-packed performances by the finalists including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashmi Desai. While actor Karan Kundrra has created quite a buzz in the show with his relationship with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are eagerly waiting for the duo's performance tonight.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash performance in Bigg Boss15 grand finale

One of the major highlights of the show was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship that saw a lot of ups and downs but managed to win everyone’s heart. The couple was given the hashtag 'Tejran' and fans love their chemistry together. In a clip shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, the promo of 'Tejran' dancing on the song Raataan Lambiyaan is out and netizens can't get enough of it. Here take a look at their promo from the grand night-

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

The finale will be aired in two parts, its first part aired on Saturday and the second part is going to air tonight. During the first part of the finale that aired recently, actor Rashmi Desai missed the top stops and headed for an elimination. With Rashmi's elimination, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt emerged as the survivors of the whole journey and made it to the top 5. The second, and final part of the Bigg Boss 15 finale will also see a special tribute to former BB winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill will take to the stage to pay a tribute to the late actor.

As the deciding moment inches closer, reports are claiming that either Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal have lifted the trophy, while names of Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are doing the rounds for the runner up position. Fans will get to know who lifts the Bigg Boss 15 trophy in tonight's episode.

Image: Instagram@Colorstv