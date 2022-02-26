'Lock Upp': Karanvir Bohra Revealed As Fifth Contestant In Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show

As the release date of Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated show Lock Upp inches closer, makers are keeping fans' excitement at its peak by revealing the names of controversial celebrities all set to be put behind bars. From stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to TV actor Nisha Rawal, the contestant list is filled with some famous faces from the entertainment world.

The latest celebrity revealed to be a part of Lock Upp is television star Karanvir Bohra, known for starring in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai among others. Makers recently dropped a brief clip introducing him as the fifth inmate, who has been charged with 'stealing the limelight'. Lock Upp is all set to air on ALT Balaji and MX Player soon.

Karanvir Bohra revealed as the fifth contestant on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Taking to their Instagram handle on Saturday, February 26, ALTBalaji dropped the 30-second clip which showcased Karanvir clad in inmates' clothes and holding a template stating ‘Inmate no. 5 Kaaranvir Bohra. Charge: Steals the limelight'. In the caption, they wrote, "Iss baar hero ka saamna villain se nahi, Queen se hai! Are you ready? (This time the hero is not facing a villain, but a queen) @karanvirbohra" Take a look.

Karanvir is a famous face on television, who also enjoys a massive following on social media. He has been a part of TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2. Bohra has also starred in films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM, Love You Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna among others. He was last seen in the web show, Bhanwar, in 2020. He often shares fun glimpses alongside his wife and three daughters on Instagram.

Apart from Karan, wrestling champion Babita Phogat, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey have also been revealed as the first four contestants. The show will supposedly see 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in jails for a span of 72 days, and will have to obey the orders of host and jailer Kangana. Audiences will be given control of 50% of voting power, while the Queen star will have the rest 50% all to herself.

(Image: @altbalaji/Instagram)