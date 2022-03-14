'Lock Upp': Meeting Sara Khan After 12 Years 'doesn't Matters' To Ali Merchant; Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is acing her role as a host for her OTT debut reality show, 'Lock Upp'. The show features the Manikarnika actor in a fierce and bold avatar as she is in her real life. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. According to the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and a few others who are yet to be revealed. Recently, one more contestant has been added to the race, named Ali Merchant.

Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant enters 'Lock Upp'

The show's atmosphere took a turn after the new contestant's entry left fans even more excited regarding what will come next. In a promo shared by Ali Balaji on its official Instagram handle, Ali Merchant, Sara Khan's ex-husband, enters the jail as a contestant. For the unversed, the two got married in 2014 during their stint on Bigg Boss 4, but later, they parted ways after two months of marriage.

Sara Khan says, 'Don't talk about the outside'

After Ali's unexpected entry, Sara looked quite uncomfortable to see him. The duo also had a little conversation where Ali could be heard saying, "I have a lot of respect for you because you are my ex". Sara replied, "If we don’t talk about the outside, it will be better. Let’s just start from here, where we are. Let’s just talk from where we ended. Let’s not get into what happened in between or with you or me". Watch here:

Ali said, "Main aisa insan nahi hoon jo kisiko girake apne ko upar le aaun. Aisa mat socho ki tumhare wajah se main aaya hoon. Mujhe farak nahi padta. (I am not a person who will pull someone down to rise up. Do not think I am here because of you. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter)."

More on 'Lock Upp'

Ekta Kapoor's show, 'Lock Upp', recently dominated the headlines after some contestants failed to answer some simple questions during the show. One such question included the name of the President of India, but four of the contestants, namely Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan and Nisha Rawal, could not answer it correctly.

