'Lock Upp': Zeeshan Khan Issues Apology Post His Eviction From Kangana Ranaut's Show

Zeeshan Khan apologised for his conduct the day after he was evicted from Kangana Ranaut's hit reality programme Lock Upp. Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from Lock Upp after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Azma Fallah. The actor hit her with a broom in her eye. While Kangana condemned the behaviour, jailer Karan Kundrra ousted Zeeshan from the reality show.

However, the actor took to Instagram to make a statement about his actions in the house, as well as thanked his fans for their support during Lock Upp. He began the note by writing, “Hi Guys! I just wanna start with a big THANK YOU. My heart is full of gratitude today after seeing so much support. It gives me immense joy to see all the videos and messages that you guys have been sending me into my dms and telling me how I stood up for the right.” Further adding, he said, “and this itself means a lot to me. End of the day winning hearts is more important than winning the show and the fact that I won the hearts of millions of ya’ll is a huge victory for me itself."

The actor stated that he has apologised for his acts inside the Lock Upp and that he is sticking to his guns. Further apologising for his mistakes, he said, "I agree things went out of hand and I apologise for the same and meant it even when I apologized inside. If abuse on a woman is wrong, I stood for 2 most imp women in my life who were being verbally and mentally abused for 2 weeks and weren’t there to defend themselves. "A pen is always mightier than the sword, and hence my acts were wrong, but even the person, in this case, her actions over the course of two weeks were wrong... We live in a world of equals. That's all I have to say about it!" he concluded.

Have a look at Zeeshan's post:

While posting his long apology letter the actor also added a caption to it and wrote, “I hope this reaches the right people and that I get a chance to share my side of the story too. Thank you for having me.” He also made sure to tag the show’s host Kangana Ranaut, show’s producer Ekta Kapoor, and jailer in the show Karan Kundrra

As soon as the actor shared the message on social media, his fans flooded the comments section in his support. While one wrote, “We are with you Zee,” another user wrote, “Lots of love Zee May God bless you both with lots of love and surprises.”

What happened in 'Lock Upp'?

The dispute between Zeeshan and Azma started when Azma commented on Zeeshan's girlfriend Reyhna. This enraged Zeeshan, who began yelling at Azma. Zeeshan exacerbated the fight by destroying Azma's bed and make-up supplies. Azma hurled Zeeshan's protein powder in response to his fury. This infuriated him even more. Fellow contestant Payal Rohatgi intervened to prevent him from hitting her, and a slew of other candidates rallied to Azma's defence. Zeeshan, enraged, not only shoved Azma, but also smacked her in the face with a broom. He yanked the towel away from her and pressed it on her face again. He left her in tears when he threw her items on the terrace, including her medicines and undergarments.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Zeeshan Khan hitting Azma Fallah

Kangana Ranaut, who has always been a strong advocate for women's rights, stated on her Instagram account that 'Violence is unacceptable'. In one of her Instagram stories, she condemned the incident in Lock Upp between Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah.