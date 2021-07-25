'Lucifer' Season 6: Netflix Announces The Release Date At Comic-Con, Read Details

The makers of Lucifer, Netflix recently announced the release date for the sixth and final season of the show. The announcement came during the show's panel at Comic-Con@Home, on July 24. The San Diego Comic-Con, which has a special "no in-person attendance" rule this year, owing to the pandemic, will end today.

Lucifer Season 6 release date, and more

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will debut on September 10, 2021, on Netflix. During their panel, Tom Ellis along with executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the shocking ending of season 5. (Spoilers!) The previous season saw the death of the beloved character Dan.

While explaining the reason behind this decision, Joe Henderson talked about how Kevin Alejandro, who plays Dan, was the one who pitched the idea of him dying. He said, "Kevin Alejandro actually pitched us him dying because he’s like, 'It's the last season, and everyone has grown to love this character.' We were in early goings-on and it sort of stuck with us as we went on. So it's Kevin's fault, really". Modrovich also added, "Yeah, he said he wants to go out in a fiery blaze of glory, so he did".

When speaking about what's to come in season 6 and if Lucifer will continue to solve cases, Tom Ellis said "Oh, I think it’s in his DNA now. There may be the odd thing to solve but he’s got a lot of mysteries to solve, to be honest, in Season 6." Check out Lucifer's Comic-Con's Panel below -

What to expect from Lucifer Season 6?

While speaking to TVLine in the past, co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed that season 6 would be their "goodbye season." He also mentioned how they didn't know the story they had until they got to the season 5 finale. However, he also spoke about how once they realised they had the story and how they were excited about telling it.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze, told the outlet that the final season would have a "giant journey" for Maze and Eve and another character that will threaten to destroy their newly established relationship. DB Woodside, who plays the Angel Amenadiel, told the outlet how he directed an episode in the final season and that it was a "bottle episode" which "takes place over one long night." He also mentioned that there would be, "a big event that happens in Season 6… that’s going to make the fans extremely happy."

The actor even took to his Twitter handle last year to announce his return -

Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. ❤️This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another.



So... let’s get to work. ✊🏾#AngelTrainingBegins@LuciferNetflix — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) July 5, 2020

IMAGE - LUCIFER NETFLIX INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.