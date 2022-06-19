Last Updated:

Made In Heaven Fame Ankur Rathee Shares 1st Glimpse Of Dreamy Wedding With Anuja Joshi

'Made In Heaven' actor Ankur Rathee tied the knot with girlfriend Anuja Joshi at a dreamy wedding in England, UK glimpses of which he shared on his Instagram.

made in heaven

Image: Instagram/@anujabomajoshi


Made In Heaven actor Ankur Rathee tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi at a dreamy wedding in England. On Sunday, Rathee took to his social media space and dropped the first glimpse from his fairytale wedding with Anuja which was definitely a treat for the couple's fans and well-wishers. The newlyweds looked regal in their traditional wedding that took place on June 15, 2022.

Ankur Rathee shares 1st glimpse from dreamy wedding with Anuja Joshi

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi shared pics from their traditional wedding ceremony and the two undoubtedly looked adorable. As per the pictures shared on the photo-blogging site, the Four More Shots Please actor could be seen donning white sherwani teamed up with the same coloured 'churidar' and pink Sehra, while his wife opted for an all-red and golden ensemble for the wedding which was teamed up with diamond and pearl jewellery.

The pictures see the couple holding hands as they pose for a happy picture during the ceremony. It also included glimpses from Ankur putting vermillion on Anuja’s head which is the major part of a traditional wedding. Sharing the much-awaited pics, the duo captioned the post, "15 June 2022".

Soon after the couple posted a series of pictures, scores of fans as well as celebrities chimed into the comments section to shower good wishes on the newlyweds. Actor Kriti Kharbanda commented, "Big big big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ sending both of you so much love!!! Thu Thu Thu! Nazar na large", Vikrant Massey also wrote, "Bahut bahut badhaaiyaan aap dono ko", adding two heart emoticons.

Ankur and Anusha on the professional front

Ankur Rathee has made appearances in Bollywood projects like Thappad, The Tashkent Files and Taish among others. Apart from that, he has starred in Sony LIV's Undekhi, Voot's Brochara, Netflix's Eternally Confused And Eager For Love, and Amazon Prime's Inside Edge Season 3 and Made in Heaven.

On the other hand, Anuja is known for playing the lead role in MX Player's Hello Mini. She has also been a part of Fox's The Resident. Ankur and Anuja are based in  New York and Los Angeles, with their work commitments often requiring them to travel to Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@anujabomajoshi

