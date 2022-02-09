Content on streaming platforms has become one of the primary sources of entertainment. After several Bollywood stars, including Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Saif Ali Khan and more, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut with a Netflix drama series The Fame Game. While the actor's fans are much excited about her debut, she recently treated them with a new teaser. The actor also announced the release date of The Fame Game trailer.

Taking to her Insatgram handle, Madhuri Dixit recently shared a brand new teaser of her upcoming Netflix series The Fame Game. In the 30-seconds clip, the actor could be seen in red attire, which included a crop top, bottoms and a matching long jacket. In the teaser, the actor could be seen stepping out of a car to walk on a red carpet while a bunch of photographers kept on clicking her pictures. As a crowd cheered for her, she smiled and waved at them.

Sharing the clip, the actor penned how stardom comes with its consequences. She also announced the series' trailer will be unveiled on February 10, 2022. She wrote, "Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series ‘The Fame Game'." "Trailer out tomorrow," the actor added.

The Fame Game release date

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit gave a sneak peek into her digital debut with a series of pictures. The photos saw Madhuri Dixit's character Anamika Anand living a luxurious life with her family. The series of photos saw Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskaan Jaferi and Suhasini Muley apart from Madhuri.

While Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are helming the show, it will be released on the OTT giant Netflix. The series will debut on the streaming platform on February 25, 2022. Its official synopsis reads, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth." It will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of a Bollywood star's life.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene