The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Introduces Cast Of OTT Debut Series, Shares Stills From Drama

With every ounce of fame the actor receives, a heavy price is to be paid for it. This is exactly what actor Madhuri Dixit is set to explain in her digital debut with the upcoming series The Fame Game. The actor took to Instagram and shared several stills from the film while introducing the entire star cast.

The series that is all set to premiere on Netflix from February 25, will feature some of the popular faces of the industry, including Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi. The show directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli was earlier titled Finding Anamika because of Madhuri’s role in the series of the same name, but later it was changed to The Fame Game.

Madhuri Dixit to make her digital with The Fame Game

Madhuri shared the stills on Twitter and wrote, “There is always a side to fame that the world is oblivious of. What is this side? Is there a cost to fame? Find out soon. ‘The Fame Game’ series premiere 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix.” The story revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand, who has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour, and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. " The series will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress’s life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

Earlier, Madhuri had announced the release date with a poster and wrote, “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne.” The teaser that was shared by the OTT giant did not give away much about the plot of the series, but only give fans an idea about how famous Anamika is. She is seen surrounded by fans, cameras, and lights and appears to be on a red carpet. The actor announced her involvement in the project in 2021 as she posted a still from the series and mentioned she was 'thrilled' to be part of the series.



IMAGE: Instagram/Twitter/MadhuriDixitNene