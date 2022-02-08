Mahabharat fame Praveen Kumar Sobti recently passed away at the age of 74. He was best known for playing Bheem in the TV series Mahabharat. As per PTI, he died following a cardiac arrest on late Monday evening. The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence.

Praveen Kumar had won the Asian Games gold medal and was very active in participating in sports events. His sudden death came as a huge shock to his friends and family. His fans have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Mahabharat actor Pravin Kumar Sobti passes away

As per the reports of PTI, confirming the news of the veteran actor's death, a relative told the news agency,

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest."

More about Praveen Kumar Sobti

Praveen was survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister. He represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. The athlete gained further popularity after he began his acting career and was featured as Bheem in BR Chopra's classic Mahabharat in 1988.

