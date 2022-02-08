Last Updated:

'Mahabharat' Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti Passes Away At The Age Of 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in the TV series 'Mahabharat', has recently passed away at the age of 74 following a cardiac arrest. Read on.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Mahabharat Bheem Dead

Image: Instagram@film.window


Mahabharat fame Praveen Kumar Sobti recently passed away at the age of 74. He was best known for playing Bheem in the TV series Mahabharat. As per PTI, he died following a cardiac arrest on late Monday evening. The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence. 

Praveen Kumar had won the Asian Games gold medal and was very active in participating in sports events. His sudden death came as a huge shock to his friends and family. His fans have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Mahabharat actor Pravin Kumar Sobti passes away

As per the reports of PTI, confirming the news of the veteran actor's death, a relative told the news agency,

"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest."

More about Praveen Kumar Sobti 

Praveen was survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers, and a sister. He represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. The athlete gained further popularity after he began his acting career and was featured as Bheem in BR Chopra's classic Mahabharat in 1988.

READ | Shaheer Sheikh's birthday: Here's list of Indonesian TV shows of 'Mahabharat' actor

Image: Instagram@film.window

READ | 'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul dies of COVID-19 related complications
READ | 'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul's last rites performed in Ludhiana's Model Town on Sunday
READ | As 'Mahabharat' clocks 8 years; Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain share throwback pictures
READ | Punjab CM Channi to set up research centre on Ramayana, Mahabharat & Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Praveen Kumar Sobti, Mahabharat, Praveen Kumar Sobti dies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND