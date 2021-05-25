Mahabharat's Aayush Shah And His Sister Mausam Cyber-bullied By An Ex-employee

Actor Aayush Shah, who is famous for his role of Ashwatthama in the TV serial Mahabharat, and his sister Mausam Shah were Cyberbullied by an ex-employee. The PR professional Mausam and Aayush lodge an official complaint and the police were successful in catching the culprit. From asking an unreasonable amount of money to leaking their personal information in an obscene manner, the accused were guilty on various charges.

Aayush Shah and his sister Mausam cyberbullied by ex-employee

Mausam Shah serves as a PR professional for several big celebrities and brands in the entertainment industry including her brother. She fired her employees Rohit Goyal and his partner Harshit Dharamvir Mital on grounds of non-performance and misdemeanour. The employee started to demand an unreasonable amount of money and started to threaten Aayush.

They even started to contact the people close to Shah's through social media including singer Bishwajith Ghosh and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not give them their desired amount of money. The accused also leaked the identity of Mausam on social media in a sexually offensive context and the family faced severe harassment, loss of reputation, and trauma due to obscene calls.

Police successful tracked and brought the culprit in their custody

The Shah siblings took their complaint to VP Road Police Station, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rajendra Chavan, and senior P.I. Hemant Bawdhakar with investigation office P.I. Avinash Mandale and his team, took the matter into their hands. After knowing about the complaint the accused ran off to his hometown in Haryana. The police managed to track him down and a team of officers went undercover. They successfully bust in his locality to nab him from his hometown and the accused are now in police custody. On behalf of Mausam, Aaayush Shah issued a statement saying-

"Although social media is a powerful tool, some people use it for personal propaganda that can result in traumatizing situations for the victim. Please refrain from using social media to tarnish someone’s identity, especially women. The Mumbai Police has supported us in every way possible and we can’t thank them enough but such crimes need to stop. One needs to be aware of the correct use of social media and creating fake accounts cannot let one go off from his or her real identity".

(With inputs from PR)

