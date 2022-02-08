Mahabharat's 'Bheem', Praveen Kumar Sobti No More: TV Celebs & Fans Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Quick links:
The entire nation is still mourning the death of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and now, we lost one more gem- actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passed away on February 8. Sobti became a household name after essaying the role of Bheem in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat. He died at the age of 74, following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi. As soon as the news of his demise came out, fans and several celebs from the TV industry took to their Twitter accounts and paid tribute to the late actor.
Praveen Kumar Sobti's co-star Gajendra Chauhan who essayed the role of Yudhishtir in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat, took to his twitter handle and mourned the demise of the late actor .He wrote,"आज सुबह ही एक और दुःखद समाचार मिला। मेरा महाभारत का भाई प्रवीण कुमार जी हम सबको छोड़कर अनंत यात्रा पे चला गया। विश्वास नही हो रहा। पा जी, आप हमेशा हमारी यादों में रहेंगे।ओम शांति ओम शांति ओम शांति"
आज सुबह ही एक और दुःखद समाचार मिला। मेरा महाभारत का भाई प्रवीण कुमार जी हम सबको छोड़कर अनंत यात्रा पे चला गया। विश्वास नही हो रहा। पा जी, आप हमेशा हमारी यादों में रहेंगे।— Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) February 8, 2022
ओम शांति ओम शांति ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/djLHTSXUTt
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is well-known for portraying the character of Krishna in Mahabharat, took to his Twitter handle and paid tribute to the veteran actor. He wrote- "Praveen Kr - a true blood sports achiever who never indulged in petty politics, backbiting, criticising anyone behind his back. A simple soul from Punjab. May his soul get SADGATI & freedom from the cycle of rebirth.@Official_AUM SHANTI: SHANTI: SHANTI:@Indianepics"
Praveen Kr - a true blood sports achiever who never indulged in petty politics, back biting, criticising anyone behind his back. A simple soul from Punjab.— Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) February 8, 2022
May his soul get SADGATI & freedom from the cycle of rebirth. @Official_AUM SHANTI: SHANTI: SHANTI:@Indianepics
Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Doordarshan's popular TV show Ramayan.The actor took to his Koo handle and wrote "धारावाहिक महाभारत में महाबली भीम की भूमिका निभाकर घर घर में लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनाने वाले अभिनेता प्रवीण कुमार सोबती अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें, और उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन की क्षमता दें। ॐ शांति"
Fans took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the departed soul. One of the users tweeted, "He might pass away But his portrayal of Bheem will remain immortal Om Shanti Praveen Kumar Sobti"
He might pass away— Debankan Mukherjee (@DebankanMukher1) February 8, 2022
But his portrayal of Bheem will remain immortal
Om Shanti Praveen Kumar Sobti pic.twitter.com/vPuIgrfvay
Take a look at other users' reactions-
Bheem ji of #Mahabharat aka #PraveenKumarSobti passes away..#OmShanti— Abhay Yadav (@abhayjourno) February 8, 2022
The Character never dies... You'll always remain in our hearts majhle bhaiya. pic.twitter.com/2jEn2usELM
Praveen Kumar the original Bheem of our times passes away .Apart from being an actor he was also an Asian Games medallist.He represented India in 1968 and 1972 Olympics. He was an Arjuna awardee too. He worked for BSF as well. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DbQiJCZFT9— Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@nationalist4evr) February 8, 2022
Praveen Kumar Sobti,famous for his portrayal of 'Bheem' in the show 'Mahabharat' passes away— Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) February 8, 2022
Before becoming an actor,Sobti was India's star in Discus & Hammer throw in 1960s & 70s
The Arjun awardee won 4 Asian games medals(2 golds) & one CWG medal. 2 time Olympian!
🙏 pic.twitter.com/XF77QyRmRd
Bheem of BR Chopra's #Mahabharat #PraveenKumarSobti passed away.— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 8, 2022
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QjaZm24V7I
Praveen Kumar Sobti No more - Champion of Asian Games, but well known also for his performance of #BHEEM in our #Mahabharat.— Sandip Kumar (@Sandeep_0700) February 8, 2022
RIP Sir.
We will not Forget you.
🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENyEWok2NZ
Sobti started his acting career as Bheem in Mahabharat. He starred in many hit films including Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, among many others. The veteran actor has worked in more than 50 films. The veteran actor was also very active in sports and represented the country across various athletic events in hammer throw and discus throw, and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. Due to his extraordinary contribution in sports, he got to work as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF also paid tribute to the late actor via Twitter.
Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7— BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022
