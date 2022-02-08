Mahabharat's 'Bheem', Praveen Kumar Sobti No More: TV Celebs & Fans Pay Heartfelt Tributes

The entire nation is still mourning the death of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and now, we lost one more gem- actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passed away on February 8. Sobti became a household name after essaying the role of Bheem in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat. He died at the age of 74, following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi. As soon as the news of his demise came out, fans and several celebs from the TV industry took to their Twitter accounts and paid tribute to the late actor.

Mahabharat's actor Gajendra Chauhan pays tribute to veteran actor

Praveen Kumar Sobti's co-star Gajendra Chauhan who essayed the role of Yudhishtir in B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat, took to his twitter handle and mourned the demise of the late actor .He wrote,"आज सुबह ही एक और दुःखद समाचार मिला। मेरा महाभारत का भाई प्रवीण कुमार जी हम सबको छोड़कर अनंत यात्रा पे चला गया। विश्वास नही हो रहा। पा जी, आप हमेशा हमारी यादों में रहेंगे।ओम शांति ओम शांति ओम शांति"

आज सुबह ही एक और दुःखद समाचार मिला। मेरा महाभारत का भाई प्रवीण कुमार जी हम सबको छोड़कर अनंत यात्रा पे चला गया। विश्वास नही हो रहा। पा जी, आप हमेशा हमारी यादों में रहेंगे।

ओम शांति ओम शांति ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/djLHTSXUTt — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) February 8, 2022

Nitish Bhardwaj expresses grief over Praveen Sobti's demise

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is well-known for portraying the character of Krishna in Mahabharat, took to his Twitter handle and paid tribute to the veteran actor. He wrote- "Praveen Kr - a true blood sports achiever who never indulged in petty politics, backbiting, criticising anyone behind his back. A simple soul from Punjab. May his soul get SADGATI & freedom from the cycle of rebirth.@Official_AUM SHANTI: SHANTI: SHANTI:@Indianepics"

Praveen Kr - a true blood sports achiever who never indulged in petty politics, back biting, criticising anyone behind his back. A simple soul from Punjab.

May his soul get SADGATI & freedom from the cycle of rebirth. @Official_AUM SHANTI: SHANTI: SHANTI:@Indianepics — Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishkrishna8) February 8, 2022

Arun Govil pens an emotional note

Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Doordarshan's popular TV show Ramayan.The actor took to his Koo handle and wrote "धारावाहिक महाभारत में महाबली भीम की भूमिका निभाकर घर घर में लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनाने वाले अभिनेता प्रवीण कुमार सोबती अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें, और उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन की क्षमता दें। ॐ शांति"

Netizens' reactions

Fans took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the departed soul. One of the users tweeted, "He might pass away But his portrayal of Bheem will remain immortal Om Shanti Praveen Kumar Sobti"

He might pass away

But his portrayal of Bheem will remain immortal

Om Shanti Praveen Kumar Sobti pic.twitter.com/vPuIgrfvay — Debankan Mukherjee (@DebankanMukher1) February 8, 2022

Take a look at other users' reactions-

Bheem ji of #Mahabharat aka #PraveenKumarSobti passes away..#OmShanti

The Character never dies... You'll always remain in our hearts majhle bhaiya. pic.twitter.com/2jEn2usELM — Abhay Yadav (@abhayjourno) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar the original Bheem of our times passes away .Apart from being an actor he was also an Asian Games medallist.He represented India in 1968 and 1972 Olympics. He was an Arjuna awardee too. He worked for BSF as well. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DbQiJCZFT9 — Nationalist 🇮🇳 (@nationalist4evr) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti,famous for his portrayal of 'Bheem' in the show 'Mahabharat' passes away



Before becoming an actor,Sobti was India's star in Discus & Hammer throw in 1960s & 70s



The Arjun awardee won 4 Asian games medals(2 golds) & one CWG medal. 2 time Olympian!



🙏 pic.twitter.com/XF77QyRmRd — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti No more - Champion of Asian Games, but well known also for his performance of #BHEEM in our #Mahabharat.

RIP Sir.

We will not Forget you.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENyEWok2NZ — Sandip Kumar (@Sandeep_0700) February 8, 2022

More about Praveen Kumar Sobti

Sobti started his acting career as Bheem in Mahabharat. He starred in many hit films including Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, among many others. The veteran actor has worked in more than 50 films. The veteran actor was also very active in sports and represented the country across various athletic events in hammer throw and discus throw, and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. Due to his extraordinary contribution in sports, he got to work as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF also paid tribute to the late actor via Twitter.

Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7 — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022

Image: Instagram@film.window