Amala Paul To Play Leading Lady Parveen Babi In Mahesh Bhatt's Debut Web Series

Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had announced last year that he is all set to make his debut on a digital platform. According to sources of leading media portals, it is rumoured that Mahesh Bhatt was planning to make a drama series that will show a relationship between a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor.

Soon rumours spread like wildfire that Mahesh Bhatt could want to show his rumoured relationship with a leading Bollywood actor Parveen Babi.

Read | Amala Paul Announces Release Date Of New Film 'Adho Andha Paravai Pola'

Amala Paul to lead in a biopic series of Parveen Babi

Recently, it was revealed to various media portals that the filmmaker has found their leading lady. If rumours are to be believed, the production team has even started working on the modalities with south Indian actor, Amala Paul. The team of the series want to take the show on floors soon now. It has been reported that Amala Paul’s character draws references from the Late Parveen Babi’s life.

Read | Amala Paul: The Actor's Post About Her Latest Film's Teaser Release

Mahesh Bhatt has previously also made a film on the same lines. The film, Woh Lamhe starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja, released in the year 2006 was produced by the Bhatts. The movie was allegedly inspired by the life incidents of Parveen Babi.

Read | Kangana Ranaut To Play The Role Of Amala Paul In The Remake Of Aadai?

Updates about Amala Paul

Amala Paul is an Indian film actor who is best known for her work in the south Indian film industry. Although she has done many films, she gained fame after her appearance in the movie Mynaa for which she received critical acclaim. She has won many awards including Filmfare Award for Best Female Actor.

Read | Amala Paul Signs Telugu Lust Stories, To Star Opposite Jagapathy Babu

Read | Amala Paul Is Vacationing In Bali, See Instagram Pictures

Picture credits: Amala Paul, Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.